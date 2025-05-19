or
Nicole Kidman Suffers Wig Malfunction During Cannes Red Carpet: Photos

Photo of Nicole Kidman.
Source: MEGA

By:

May 19 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman suffered a wig snafu while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 18.

Fans spotted the mishap right away while the actress, 57, was attending the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards.

nicole kidman wig mishap cannes
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman still looked stunning at the event.

Kidman's straight hair was pinned alongside her hairline with several of her strands sticking out. The fake and real hair were different colors, which fans quickly picked up on, according to a news outlet.

nicole kidman wig mishap cannes
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman gave an inspiring speech at the event.

Still, the Practical Magic star seemed to brush off the blunder, as she gave a lovely speech while accepting the coveted Women in Motion Award.

“I’m just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that,” she shared. “I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me, artists and trailblazers I deeply admire."

She continued, "The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here.”

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman wig mishap cannes
Source: MEGA

The actress is married to Keith Urban.

While talking to the crowd, the star, who is married to Keith Urban, shared how she's sticking by her 2017 promise to work with a female director every 18 months.

“I was going to make it possible,” Kidman stated. “I was at a point where we had a discussion where there was such a disparity in terms of the choice. You’d go, ‘Could a woman direct this?’ And there wasn’t a number of names where you could even consider people. They’d say it was someone’s first time and you didn’t want to risk it.”

nicole kidman wig mishap cannes
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman wants others to have a 'second or third chapter' in their lives.

“I had to start to say this is how I am doing it. This is what I am doing,” she continued. “We will take the risk and we are going to mentor and support and help and then really protect. Because part of it is protecting and surrounding the women with almost like a forcefield of protection and support so they can do their best work. At the same time, it’s giving them the opportunity where they feel like this isn’t the only chance. A lot of is like, ‘OK, you get one shot.'”

Kidman also noted how her life and career has gotten better over time.

“You get to a certain age and maybe you had made a great film in your 20s that got lauded and then suddenly you’re in your 40s and you haven’t followed it up or made choices that didn’t succeed,” Kidman said. “But you’re like, ‘I’m not over! Please still keep believing in me and investing in me.’ That is important too, resisting ageism. There’s the emerging talents and then the ones that are still going who have a wealth of knowledge and experience and have somehow been cast out or are not the cool person. It’s about going, ‘No, you actually can have a second or third chapter.'”

