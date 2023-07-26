Legendary Designer Nicole Miller Reveals Secret to Fashion Industry Staying Power and Dressing Stars Like Angelina Jolie

The businesswoman chats exclusively with OK! about how she keeps her design perspective fresh, what it's been like to see the biggest celebrities in the world wear her clothing and her foray into wine.

"I've been in the business for 40 years and fashion has really changed so much, but I try to keep the staff around me young," Miller — who has been known to get behind the DJ booth much to the delight of her employees — laughs about how she stays up to date on today's culture. "I try to keep up with the latest music and trends."