Legendary Designer Nicole Miller Reveals Secret to Fashion Industry Staying Power and Dressing Stars Like Angelina Jolie
Nobody in the fashion industry has the staying power that Nicole Miller has.
Over the past four decades, the legendary fashion designer has created the chicest clothing for everyday women and Hollywood's elite. Now, Miller is ready to tackle a new venture to add to her empire — her own brand of rosé!
The businesswoman chats exclusively with OK! about how she keeps her design perspective fresh, what it's been like to see the biggest celebrities in the world wear her clothing and her foray into wine.
"I've been in the business for 40 years and fashion has really changed so much, but I try to keep the staff around me young," Miller — who has been known to get behind the DJ booth much to the delight of her employees — laughs about how she stays up to date on today's culture. "I try to keep up with the latest music and trends."
Looking back over years of many people of note wearing her clothing at movie premieres, award shows and other red carpet events, Miller has a few favorite moments — one of them being when Angelina Jolie stepped out in one of her pieces to celebrate one of the biggest films of her career.
"She wore one of my dresses to the premiere of Mr. and Mrs Smith," the businesswoman recalls. "I didn't actually meet her until years later, but someone from my Los Angeles showroom sent the dress over."
- Angelina Jolie's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her as High School Drug Dealer Makes Wild Claims
- Angelina Jolie Helps Domestic Violence Law Get Passed in California Years After FBI Cleared Brad Pitt of Abuse Allegations
- Ready for a Move? Angelina Jolie Goes Apartment Hunting in NYC With Son Pax and Daughter Zahara
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When not dressing the A-listers, Miller has taken to crafting her rosé — which she recently celebrated for National Rosé Day at the famed Shanghai at Hutong in New York City on Saturday, June 10.
"My mother is french so it was sort of a natural evolution," she says of what inspired the wine line that was toasted at the glamorous bash by the likes of Batsheva Haart."It was such a great event and I actually ended up staying later then I was supposed to!"