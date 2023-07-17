Angelina Jolie Helps Domestic Violence Law Get Passed in California Years After FBI Cleared Brad Pitt of Abuse Allegations
Angelina Jolie was a part of history.
On Monday, July 17, it was announced that Senate Bill 290, known as the "Domestic Violence Documentation: Victim Access," has been made into a California law. The bill — which Jolie has voiced her support for — gives abuse victims easier access to the "evidence they need to try to obtain court-ordered legal protections."
"I was compelled to support this bill because of the urgent importance of ensuring abuse survivors have timely access to evidence of abuse," the mom-of-six said in a statement.
"Corroborating evidence helps validate abuse experiences and increases access to trauma care and the likelihood of legal protection," she explained in a letter to legislature. "Beyond the government’s decision of whether to criminally charge and prosecute crimes, abuse survivors need records of the abuse they or their children experienced to advocate for health and trauma care and for safety protections in legal realms including in family court systems."
Over the years, Jolie, 48, said she's a domestic abuse survivor herself, alleging ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, physically assaulted her during a 2016 flight with their kids. She also claimed he hit some of their children.
The accusation resulted in the FBI launching a child abuse investigation, but in the end, the Fight Club star was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Nonetheless, the brunette beauty remained an advocate for abused women, even venturing out to Washington, D.C., to promote the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.
It's been war for the exes ever since they separated in 2016, and though they were declared legally single in 2019, they have yet to finalize their divorce.
One of the main sticking points between the pair appears to be over custody of their children, as Jolie allegedly refuses to let the Hollywood hunk gain half custody, as she's held steadfast in her accusations against him.
The pair is also at odds over their French winery, a legal battle that's heated up drastically over the past few weeks.