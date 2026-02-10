Nicole Richie’s Daughter Reveals Back Tattoo Honoring Her Mother After Debuting New Name: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Richie’s daughter has a new back tattoo to accompany her shocking name change. In a Monday, February 9, Instagram post, Harlow Winter Kate, who now goes by “Kate,” flaunted black ink of angel wings, located not far from where her mother has a similar tattoo.

Source: @katemaddennn/Instagram Nicole Richie's daughter now goes by 'Kate.'

In new photos, Kate, 18, donned a long gold dress with butterfly detailing on the back. Her jet-black hair cascaded down her shoulders as she mugged for the camera, posing in front of a bar. “🪽,” she captioned her social media share, while her mother commented three heart emojis.

Did Nicole Richie's Daughter Change Her Name?

Source: @katemaddennn/Instagram Nicole Richie's daughter has a new back tattoo.

On Monday, January 12, the actress, 44, hinted at her daughter’s name change when she tagged her username in an 18th birthday post. "18 years of you ♥️🎂 @katemaddennn," she wrote, while her husband, Joel Madden, commented, "That’s my girl ❤️✨." The Instagram carousel showcased photos of the mother-daughter duo from over the years, including a recent mirror selfie with Kate sporting pink hair. While some fans wished the teen a happy birthday, others questioned her new moniker. “Happy Birthday!? Did she change her name?” one user wondered, while another speculated, “She may be going by a middle name so that she remained a bit anonymous for a while.”

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram Nicole Richie and Kate Madden have matching tattoos.

At a Wednesday, January 14, event for makeup brand Nude by Nature, Nicole confirmed her daughter does not refer to herself as “Harlow" anymore. “Yeah, she goes by her middle name. She has her whole life,” she said. The reality star didn’t notice the comments section of her birthday tribute but understood why it caused a commotion. "I didn't look, but it makes sense … she goes by her middle name,” she asserted.

Nicole Richie Gushes Over Parenting Teens

Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram Nicole Richie is a mom to two teenagers.