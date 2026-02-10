or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nicole Richie
OK LogoPHOTOS

Nicole Richie’s Daughter Reveals Back Tattoo Honoring Her Mother After Debuting New Name: Photo

Photo of Nicole Richie and Kate Madden
Source: MEGA/@katemaddennn/Instagram

Nicole Richie's daughter debuted a back tattoo just like her mom's after changing her name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Richie’s daughter has a new back tattoo to accompany her shocking name change.

In a Monday, February 9, Instagram post, Harlow Winter Kate, who now goes by “Kate,” flaunted black ink of angel wings, located not far from where her mother has a similar tattoo.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nicole Richie's daughter now goes by 'Kate.'
Source: @katemaddennn/Instagram

Nicole Richie's daughter now goes by 'Kate.'

In new photos, Kate, 18, donned a long gold dress with butterfly detailing on the back. Her jet-black hair cascaded down her shoulders as she mugged for the camera, posing in front of a bar.

“🪽,” she captioned her social media share, while her mother commented three heart emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Nicole Richie's Daughter Change Her Name?

Image of Nicole Richie's daughter has a new back tattoo.
Source: @katemaddennn/Instagram

Nicole Richie's daughter has a new back tattoo.

On Monday, January 12, the actress, 44, hinted at her daughter’s name change when she tagged her username in an 18th birthday post.

"18 years of you ♥️🎂 @katemaddennn," she wrote, while her husband, Joel Madden, commented, "That’s my girl ❤️✨."

The Instagram carousel showcased photos of the mother-daughter duo from over the years, including a recent mirror selfie with Kate sporting pink hair.

While some fans wished the teen a happy birthday, others questioned her new moniker.

“Happy Birthday!? Did she change her name?” one user wondered, while another speculated, “She may be going by a middle name so that she remained a bit anonymous for a while.”

MORE ON:
Nicole Richie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Nicole Richie and Kate Madden have matching inks.
Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie and Kate Madden have matching tattoos.

At a Wednesday, January 14, event for makeup brand Nude by Nature, Nicole confirmed her daughter does not refer to herself as “Harlow" anymore.

“Yeah, she goes by her middle name. She has her whole life,” she said.

The reality star didn’t notice the comments section of her birthday tribute but understood why it caused a commotion.

"I didn't look, but it makes sense … she goes by her middle name,” she asserted.

Nicole Richie Gushes Over Parenting Teens

Image of Nicole Richie is a mom to two teenagers.
Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie is a mom to two teenagers.

Nicole — who also shares son Sparrow, 16, with Madden, 46 — previously expressed how “wild and fun” it is to raise two teenagers.

“I just so clearly remember what it’s like to be a teenager. It feels like it happened yesterday for me. And they know everything I did,” she said in a December 2024 interview. “I knew before I had them that I was going to have to be transparent with them about who I was. And I’ve actually found freedom in that. I didn’t want my kids having some big discovery about me. And I’ve always been very open and honest with my kids and hope that they are open and honest with me.”

Last year, the Simple Life alum said she can relate to her children’s teenage years.

"I very much remember I think now that I'm seeing my kids at an age where I remember everything from that age, so they'll be telling me stories of whatever the comings and goings of them and their friends, and it sounds exactly like what I was going through senior year," she told an outlet in October 2025. "It's fun. It's like a TV show."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.