Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body to Celebrate 47th Birthday: Photos
Talk about ageless! Nicole Scherzinger proved her bikini body is looking hotter than ever in a series of Instagram videos to celebrate her 47th birthday.
"46 you were Golden!" the singer wrote in the caption of a video on Sunday, June 29, showing her on the beach near sunset while wearing a black-and-white animal print string bikini.
Golden Girl
The Pussycat Dolls alum wrote, "POV: People born in 2000 are turning 25 … and so am I," across the top of her first video. She blew a kiss toward the camera before wading into the ocean and doing a sultry twirl to show off her swimwear.
The Hawaii native also sat atop a rock overlooking the sand before getting up and walking down to the shoreline.
'Turning 25'
Scherzinger's Pussycat Dolls creator and choreographer Robin Antin declared the video was "HOT AF!!!!!!" in the comments section, while a fan gushed, "You definitely look younger than 25 yrs old."
"Happy birthday love. You definitely prove that age is just a number!" a second fan told The Masked Singer judge.
Scherzinger has credited circuit training and high-intensity interval training for keeping her figure in such incredible shape, along with eating a healthy diet.
Strike a Pose
Scherzinger shared a second video in the bikini, as she enjoyed more serene moments along the beach. She sat in a meditative pose with her legs crossed and her palms pointed upward. Scherzinger also did several yoga poses with the water and setting sun behind her and the words, "POV: Another year around the sun" written across the top.
"Reflecting with deep gratitude as another year rises on the horizon. So grateful for every breath, for every sunrise and sunset. Thank you God for another year," the "Don't Cha" singer wrote in the caption.
Feeling Reflective
The "Where You Are" singer certainly has plenty to be thankful for in addition to her incredible figure. She won her first Tony Award on June 8, taking home the trophy for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.
"First of all, I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way. I give you all the glory," Scherzinger began her acceptance speech. “Y’all know this Broadway schedule is hardcore. I got to keep it real. … I’m so honored to be recognized alongside these exceptional warrior women in this category. I want to thank all of you.”
"Growing up, I always felt like I didn’t belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last!” she continued about the Broadway community.
“So, if anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong, well, you’re time hasn’t come,” Scherzinger concluded. “Don’t give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light more than ever. This is a testament that love always win. Thank you so much.”