The "Where You Are" singer certainly has plenty to be thankful for in addition to her incredible figure. She won her first Tony Award on June 8, taking home the trophy for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

"First of all, I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way. I give you all the glory," Scherzinger began her acceptance speech. “Y’all know this Broadway schedule is hardcore. I got to keep it real. … I’m so honored to be recognized alongside these exceptional warrior women in this category. I want to thank all of you.”

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn’t belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last!” she continued about the Broadway community.

“So, if anyone out there who feels like they don’t belong, well, you’re time hasn’t come,” Scherzinger concluded. “Don’t give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light more than ever. This is a testament that love always win. Thank you so much.”