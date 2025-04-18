Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Body During Rigorous Workout Routine: 'Move Your Assets' — Photos

Nicole Scherzinger put on a show during a rigorous workout routine that she posted to Instagram on Thursday, April 17. The Pussycat Dolls singer captioned her upload with an inspirational Mahatma Gandhi quote, writing, “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

Scherzinger wore a matching blue workout set as she exercised inside a gym. The artist focused on strength training by using equipment from the facility. She spent most of her workout toning her abs, which the Hollywood star kept hidden beneath her attire.