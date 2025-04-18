Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Body During Rigorous Workout Routine: 'Move Your Assets' — Photos
Nicole Scherzinger put on a show during a rigorous workout routine that she posted to Instagram on Thursday, April 17. The Pussycat Dolls singer captioned her upload with an inspirational Mahatma Gandhi quote, writing, “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."
Scherzinger wore a matching blue workout set as she exercised inside a gym. The artist focused on strength training by using equipment from the facility. She spent most of her workout toning her abs, which the Hollywood star kept hidden beneath her attire.
The singer finished her routine with a dance break, and before the camera cut away, Scherzinger laughed at how silly her impromptu moves were.
Though the former Masked Singer panelist appeared confident, she shared positive affirmations alongside her workout content. “Move your assets,” read one quote.
“Discipline is the highest form of self-love,” read another.
The singer continued to send an encouraging message to her 7 million followers by asking, “How bad do you want it?” Many fans commented on her viral post, thanking her for inspiring others by being a “warrior.”
Scherzinger is no stranger to sharing exercise content, either. She often posts her workout routines and is known for her toned physique. In a recent Instagram video from March, the singer posed in several yoga stances atop a mountain as the sun was setting.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She captioned her mesmerizing outing with a positive message — something the star has also incorporated into a lot of her social media content. “When anxiety takes over… Breathe. Be still. Channel your power, your mana, back,” she penned.
When she's not in the gym, the singer is likely in rehearsal or performing, as she's currently starring in Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard. Her role as Norma Desmond was set to conclude on July 6 but was extended until July 13 due to an “overwhelming demand.”
After it was announced she’d be adding six more shows to her gig, the star thanked production in a lengthy Instagram statement.
“Being able to play Norma for the past 18 months, first on the West End and now on Broadway, has been the gift of a lifetime,” she said. “Andrew and Jamie have given me an unexpected dream role for which I will be forever grateful. Being able to add these six additional performances before I put my version of this character to rest alongside the most talented cast and crew is a way for me to celebrate a truly remarkable piece of theater.”