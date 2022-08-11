Nicole Scherzinger Sues Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin For $1.1 Million, Blames Her For Tour Falling Apart

Scherzinger has now filed a cross-complaint against Antin — almost 1 year after Antin and her company Pussycat Dolls filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Hawaii native for breach of contract.

In the documents, which were obtained by Radar, Antin said she worked out a deal with Scherzinger in 2019, where they would headline a reunion tour with the Pussycat Dolls and would feature new members. Antin took out a loan from Live Nation knowing that Scherzinger would perform on the tour, as she agreed to do 45 shows. As a result, Scherzinger would receive 49 percent of the profits. The tour was scheduled from May 2021 to June 2021 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.