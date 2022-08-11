Nicole Scherzinger Sues Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin For $1.1 Million, Blames Her For Tour Falling Apart
Nicole Scherzinger is suing Robin Antin, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, for $1.1 million in damages, as the lead singer believes she's the reason the reunion tour fell apart.
Scherzinger has now filed a cross-complaint against Antin — almost 1 year after Antin and her company Pussycat Dolls filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Hawaii native for breach of contract.
In the documents, which were obtained by Radar, Antin said she worked out a deal with Scherzinger in 2019, where they would headline a reunion tour with the Pussycat Dolls and would feature new members. Antin took out a loan from Live Nation knowing that Scherzinger would perform on the tour, as she agreed to do 45 shows. As a result, Scherzinger would receive 49 percent of the profits. The tour was scheduled from May 2021 to June 2021 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Antin then claimed The Masked Singer star demanded more money, as she wanted 75 percent of the profits and complete creative control, but Antin didn't agree to her terms, and the tour fell apart. Antin said she owed Live Nation money and called our Scherzinger for her actions.
Now, Scherzinger is suing Antin and Pussycat Dolls, Inc. for misuse and misappropriation of funds “earmarked to pay reunion tour expense” and the “unauthorized use of” using her name to secure a commercial benefit.
“Antin’s self-dealing included extorting $30,000 in 'fees,' which she was contractually prohibited from taking,” the documents read.
Scherzinger claimed Antin paid $175,000 to her manager who “contributed little if anything, of value to the reunion.”
“Antin’s waste included paying another entertainer, Pia Mia, more than $100,000 to be PCD’s lead singer and buying her an expensive gift. Ms. Mia did not last with PCD and provided no benefit to the project. When Antin realized that a PCD with Ms. Mia would not be successful, Antin again approached Scherzinger,” the statement continued.
Scherzinger also claimed that Antin used her face to market the tour, even though she didn't commit until later on. “Not only was Scherzinger the only PCD member to personally contribute funds to pay reunion tour expenses, she was also the only one who never received any touring advance,” the suit read. Nicole said she gave up other opportunities to perform worth at least $1 million to participate in the Pussycat Dolls tour.