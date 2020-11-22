Babies on the brain?! Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed that she still plans on starting a family, having recently celebrated her first anniversary with football player Thom Evans.

The couple, who met on the set of The X Factor UK last year, moved in together following the coronavirus outbreak back in March, but from what Scherzinger has told fans, she’s had a pleasant experience getting to quarantine with the “man of her dreams.”

In an interview with The Mirror, the Pussycat Dolls lead singer revealed how the past year has been an absolute whirlwind, but she couldn’t be happier having finally found the man she sees herself settling down with, adding that the pair are both looking to welcome kids in the near future.

“He’s my man … the man of my dreams. I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing,” she gushed to the publication.

The Masked Singer judge did stress that she’s a little concerned about potentially conceiving because she’s still scheduled to hit the road next year for the highly-anticipated worldwide reunion tour with The Pussycat Dolls.

The tour was initially scheduled to have commenced earlier this year, but due to the pandemic, the girls postponed the dates to 2021, which has evidently left Scherzinger in a difficult situation since she wants to start family with Evans sooner rather than later.

The 42-year-old continued: “It’s kind of hard now because I’m supposed to be touring next year, so it’s just about timing. I’ve always wanted a family.”

Scherzinger, who had previously shared a seven-year on-off relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton, insisted that she’s happier than ever with Evans.

“It’s just been a blessing to be able to have, like, a normal, healthy relationship and take time for myself. He is my partner in crime, my best friend,” she said.

Scherzinger talking about forthcoming plans to start a family comes just months after The Sun claimed that the “Don’t Cha” hitmaker had been house hunting out in London, further revealing that the couple had been trying for a baby for quite some time.

“Thom told pals he’s been taking supplements to boost fertility,” a source said. “Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months.”

Scherzinger and Evans are currently residing in Los Angeles, but with her ongoing work commitments out in the U.K. — they’ve already been looking at a new home in Britain — it seems as if the two could soon be relocating to London permanently.