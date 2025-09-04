Stunning Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Curves in White String Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger is still soaking up the last days of summer! On Thursday, September 4, the actress slipped into a two-piece swimsuit and filmed herself jumping up in the air in front of a tropical scenic backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger's Vacation Photos

Source: @NicoleScherzinger/instagram Nicole Scherzinger put her figure on display in a white bikini.

The star, 47, didn't caption the Instagram Story clip, which showed her rocking a white string bikini that featured gold hardware. She left her hair down for the video and also had on a pair of sunglasses. In the next upload, the vocalist showed off her surroundings in Anguilla, which included an infinity-edge pool, palm trees, lounge chairs, a patio umbrella and the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @NicoleScherzinger/instagram The singer recorded the clip while in Anguilla.

While the bombshell is best known for being in the Pussycat Dolls, she wowed the crowd with her lead role in Sunset Blvd, which earned her a Tony Award win. "It’s the hardest thing I've ever done. I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes," she gushed of the play a few months ago. "This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone." “It’s a lot,” she added of starring in eight shows a week. “It’s all happening so fast… It’s hard to take it all in.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Star Raves Over 'Sunset Blvd' Role

Source: mega Scherzinger said she was 'living the dream' when she starred in 'Sunset Blvd.'

"It’s a wonderful thing to be able to surprise yourself when you can just look fear in the eye and be like, ‘I can do hard things.' It’s amazing," the "Buttons" crooner gushed. "You can surprise yourself — still to this day. Anything is possible when you believe it and you’re brave enough to go for it." "I really am living the dream to be able to finally share with people who I really am. I think for so long in my life I’ve been very stereotyped. It’s nice to be able to give my whole heart," she explained. "I’ve had many friends that come backstage and say, ‘How many years have I known you and I had no idea?’ It’s just an honor and a blessing."

Source: mega The singer won a Tony Award for her work in 'Sunset Blvd.'