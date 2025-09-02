Hot Babes in White Bikinis: Larsa Pippen, Kylie Jenner and More
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd gave a breathtaking display while vacationing in Italy with her family.
During the sun-soaked getaway on August 27, the Scream Queens actress showed off her fit figure and defined abs in a teeny white bikini top and matching thong while posing by the pool. She outstretched her arm to the sides and tilted her head back, letting her skin bask in much-needed vitamin D.
"♾️🥂♾️#toinfinitypoolsandbeyond #buzzedlightyear #emotionalshower #thisisanitalyblognow #sorry," she shared in the caption.
Brooks Nader
Best view! Brooks Nader caused a splash when she slipped into a white two-piece bikini that barely contained her assets. She teased fans with a view of her cleavage and side b---- as she posed on rocks by the water.
"Italian girl summer ☀️🇮🇹," she captioned the upload.
Dua Lipa
In August, Dua Lipa set pulses racing when she dropped a sizzling photoset, showing her rocking a white, ruffled top with flowing sleeves. She paired the look with a matching ruffled bikini bottom.
"~ VITAMIN SEA ~," the "Levitating" singer wrote.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian did not hold anything back when she emphasized her famous curves in a white bikini while vacationing in Mexico. The tiny string bikini exposed her slender physique and sun-kissed glow, bringing a heatwave to the shore.
Kylie Jenner
During a boat ride in June 2024, Kylie Jenner turned up the heat in a white bikini top she complemented with a bubble skirt. To complete the look, she also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that offered some sun protection.
"wishin i was still hereee ☀️," she wrote in the caption.
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen looked half her age when she relaxed on a beach lounge chair in a barely-there white bikini. She slightly reclined as she bent one knee to showcase her toned legs, teasing fans with her flawless skin and fit figure.
The Real Housewives of Miami star also elevated the shot by wearing sunglasses.
Nicole Scherzinger
While in Austria, Nicole Scherzinger set the ocean ablaze in a white, one-piece swimsuit with cutouts that revealed her waist.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley oozed glamour while soaking up the sun in France. During the trip, she flashed the flesh in a white bikini with green and gold beads, pairing the skimpy swimwear with a white Saint Laurent baseball cap and a matching Tiffany & Co. gold bangle and necklace.
Selena Gomez
Here comes the bride-to-be!
Selena Gomez made a sultry statement when she accentuated her silhouette in a white L'Space scalloped bikini top and string bottoms during her bachelorette celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She also styled herself with a white veil to mark the beginning of her bridal era ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco.
Sommer Ray
"pool time but make it a photoshoot ya know multitasking," Sommer Ray captioned a short clip she took by the pool.
In the update, she slayed her sultry look in a white bikini top and matching thong, enjoying her downtime under a yellow and white patio umbrella.