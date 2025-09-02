Hot Babes in White Bikinis: Larsa Pippen, Kylie Jenner and More

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Lourd

Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram Billie Lourd left little to the imagination during an Italian getaway with her family.

Billie Lourd gave a breathtaking display while vacationing in Italy with her family. During the sun-soaked getaway on August 27, the Scream Queens actress showed off her fit figure and defined abs in a teeny white bikini top and matching thong while posing by the pool. She outstretched her arm to the sides and tilted her head back, letting her skin bask in much-needed vitamin D. "♾️🥂♾️#toinfinitypoolsandbeyond #buzzedlightyear #emotionalshower #thisisanitalyblognow #sorry," she shared in the caption.

Brooks Nader

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader shared photos from her Italian vacation.

Best view! Brooks Nader caused a splash when she slipped into a white two-piece bikini that barely contained her assets. She teased fans with a view of her cleavage and side b---- as she posed on rocks by the water. "Italian girl summer ☀️🇮🇹," she captioned the upload.

Dua Lipa

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa displayed her sun-kissed skin while modeling her eye-popping bikini.

In August, Dua Lipa set pulses racing when she dropped a sizzling photoset, showing her rocking a white, ruffled top with flowing sleeves. She paired the look with a matching ruffled bikini bottom. "~ VITAMIN SEA ~," the "Levitating" singer wrote.

Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared dreamy photos from her trip to Mexico.

Kim Kardashian did not hold anything back when she emphasized her famous curves in a white bikini while vacationing in Mexico. The tiny string bikini exposed her slender physique and sun-kissed glow, bringing a heatwave to the shore.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner achieved a cute yet edgy look in a white bikini.

During a boat ride in June 2024, Kylie Jenner turned up the heat in a white bikini top she complemented with a bubble skirt. To complete the look, she also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that offered some sun protection. "wishin i was still hereee ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Larsa Pippen

Source: @larsapippen/Instagram Larsa Pippen perfectly modeled the white bikini.

Larsa Pippen looked half her age when she relaxed on a beach lounge chair in a barely-there white bikini. She slightly reclined as she bent one knee to showcase her toned legs, teasing fans with her flawless skin and fit figure. The Real Housewives of Miami star also elevated the shot by wearing sunglasses.

Nicole Scherzinger

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her beach body in Austria.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley oozed glamour while soaking up the sun in France. During the trip, she flashed the flesh in a white bikini with green and gold beads, pairing the skimpy swimwear with a white Saint Laurent baseball cap and a matching Tiffany & Co. gold bangle and necklace.

Selena Gomez

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez held a bachelorette party in Cabo.

Here comes the bride-to-be! Selena Gomez made a sultry statement when she accentuated her silhouette in a white L'Space scalloped bikini top and string bottoms during her bachelorette celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She also styled herself with a white veil to mark the beginning of her bridal era ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco.

Sommer Ray

Source: @sommerray/Instagram Sommer Ray displayed her plump backside in the clip.