OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bikini Pics
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hot Babes in White Bikinis: Larsa Pippen, Kylie Jenner and More

celebrities in white bikinis photos
Source: @larsapippen/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

These stars prove white is never plain and boring!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Billie Lourd

billie lourd
Source: @praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd left little to the imagination during an Italian getaway with her family.

Billie Lourd gave a breathtaking display while vacationing in Italy with her family.

During the sun-soaked getaway on August 27, the Scream Queens actress showed off her fit figure and defined abs in a teeny white bikini top and matching thong while posing by the pool. She outstretched her arm to the sides and tilted her head back, letting her skin bask in much-needed vitamin D.

"♾️🥂♾️#toinfinitypoolsandbeyond #buzzedlightyear #emotionalshower #thisisanitalyblognow #sorry," she shared in the caption.

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader shared photos from her Italian vacation.

Best view! Brooks Nader caused a splash when she slipped into a white two-piece bikini that barely contained her assets. She teased fans with a view of her cleavage and side b---- as she posed on rocks by the water.

"Italian girl summer ☀️🇮🇹," she captioned the upload.

Dua Lipa

dua lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa displayed her sun-kissed skin while modeling her eye-popping bikini.

In August, Dua Lipa set pulses racing when she dropped a sizzling photoset, showing her rocking a white, ruffled top with flowing sleeves. She paired the look with a matching ruffled bikini bottom.

"~ VITAMIN SEA ~," the "Levitating" singer wrote.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared dreamy photos from her trip to Mexico.

Kim Kardashian did not hold anything back when she emphasized her famous curves in a white bikini while vacationing in Mexico. The tiny string bikini exposed her slender physique and sun-kissed glow, bringing a heatwave to the shore.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner achieved a cute yet edgy look in a white bikini.

During a boat ride in June 2024, Kylie Jenner turned up the heat in a white bikini top she complemented with a bubble skirt. To complete the look, she also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat that offered some sun protection.

"wishin i was still hereee ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Larsa Pippen

larsa pippen
Source: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen perfectly modeled the white bikini.

Larsa Pippen looked half her age when she relaxed on a beach lounge chair in a barely-there white bikini. She slightly reclined as she bent one knee to showcase her toned legs, teasing fans with her flawless skin and fit figure.

The Real Housewives of Miami star also elevated the shot by wearing sunglasses.

Nicole Scherzinger

nicole scherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her beach body in Austria.

While in Austria, Nicole Scherzinger set the ocean ablaze in a white, one-piece swimsuit with cutouts that revealed her waist.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

rosie huntington whiteley
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley oozed glamour while soaking up the sun in France. During the trip, she flashed the flesh in a white bikini with green and gold beads, pairing the skimpy swimwear with a white Saint Laurent baseball cap and a matching Tiffany & Co. gold bangle and necklace.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez held a bachelorette party in Cabo.

Here comes the bride-to-be!

Selena Gomez made a sultry statement when she accentuated her silhouette in a white L'Space scalloped bikini top and string bottoms during her bachelorette celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She also styled herself with a white veil to mark the beginning of her bridal era ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco.

Sommer Ray

sommer ray
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray displayed her plump backside in the clip.

"pool time but make it a photoshoot ya know multitasking," Sommer Ray captioned a short clip she took by the pool.

In the update, she slayed her sultry look in a white bikini top and matching thong, enjoying her downtime under a yellow and white patio umbrella.

