Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Assets in Tiny White Bikini During Steamy Beach Getaway: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger is giving major summer vibes in the winter! The “Don’t Cha” singer, 47, turned heads in a tiny white bikini in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, December 1. Scherzinger showed off her snatched physique, with her washboard abs and sculpted shoulders taking center stage as she struck a sultry pose while in the sauna. “Thankful for the places my job takes me… and the little golden pockets of peace I find in between,” the singer captioned the carousel of photos.

Nicole Scherzinger Stripped Down Into a Tiny Bikini

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger showed off her curves while in a heated sauna.

The series of photos captured the “Beep” artist showing off her diving skills in a stunning indoor pool, while another shot featured Scherzinger taking in the breathtaking view from her oceanfront hotel room. The former Pussycat Dolls member also shared footage of herself rehearsing a routine, front and center on a brightly lit stage in an empty room, sparking fan hopes about a possible girl group reunion. “When will the Pussycat Dolls announce the tour? Don’t forget to include Brazil,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another follower added, “She’s using the Pussycat Dolls soooong…. It’s that a hint???? @nicolescherzinger.”

Fans Hoping for Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger fans hoped for a possible Pussycat Dolls reunion.

“Next year? Pussycat dolls 🙌,” a third added. Scherzinger was a part of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010, and teased the idea of a potential reunion in July. "Never say never, girl. No Idea,” she told a news outlet. “But who knows what the future holds.” Scherzinger and Robin Antin, the choreographer who founded the Pussycat Dolls, settled a lawsuit over a failed reunion tour last month. In the initial September 2021 filing, Antin, 64, said she worked out a deal with Scherzinger in 2019, where they would headline a reunion tour with the Pussycat Dolls and add new members. Antin reportedly took out a $600,000 loan from Live Nation, with the promise that Scherzinger's name would be promoted on the tour, as she agreed to do 45 shows. As a result, Scherzinger would receive 49 percent of the profits. The tour was scheduled from May 2021 to June 2021, but was rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Pussycat Dolls Released a Single in 2019

Source: MEGA The Pussycat Dolls released a single in 2019.

According to Anton’s complaint, Scherzinger refused to participate in the reunion tour unless she received 75 percent of PCD Worldwide, in addition to "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority." "Tour dates were planned but are unable to be confirmed because of Scherzinger's extortion," the complaint stated, adding that Live Nation requested the $600,000 that was invested in the tour to be returned.

Nicole Scherzinger Went to Court Over Reunion

Source: MEGA Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Antin were locked in a major court case battle.