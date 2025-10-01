Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Jokes She Wants 'Private' Husband Jionni LaValle to Make a Cameo on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' to 'Shut' Down Marriage Split Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi doesn't mind that her husband, Jionni LaValle, stays hidden from the cameras when she films Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "It's nice because we have a private life. It's not like everything is on TV, even though I wouldn't mind it, but we have our own privacy and not everything is shown. I love showing me as a mom and all that stuff and my businesses. Maybe one day he will come on to do a quick check-in and be like, 'Hey, I'm alive!' If I don't post him or he's not on the show, people are like, 'They are getting divorced.' It's constant. I am like, 'Jionni, can we shut everyone up and just come film one scene for the show?' I still love the privacy, and he's great. He lets me film and do my thing. He's a great dad, and he's home with the kids, so it worked out," the Jersey Shore star, 37, who is teaming up with M&M’S Halloween Rescue Squad to save consumers from FOMO, exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @snooki/instagram The pair share three kids.

The TV personality, who shares three kids: sons Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James and daughter Giovanna Marie with her husband, used to feel like she had to defend herself from the critics when it came to her relationship, but now she has a better grasp on things. "The OG fans talk for me. They're like, 'She said it a million times, they're together!' I have my queens to defend me, but it is what it is is. I just want him to be comfortable and happy — and he is," she gushes.

Source: @snooki/instagram The starlet said it's 'nice' she has a private life with her husband.

The mom-of-three points out that "people forget" her husband, whom she married in 2014, appeared on Snooki & Jwoww, which aired from 2012 to 2015. "We also did a spinoff called Nicole and Jionni's Shore Flip in 2016. People forget that this was his job for a little bit!" she declares. "But then he was like, 'Alright, I'm good. That's it.'"

As for if her kiddos would follow in her footsteps, Polizzi quips: "I would like them to do something better!" "Not saying I don't love my job, but you always want something different for your kids," the starlet, who rose to fame after appearing on Jersey Shore in 2009, says. "Obviously, if they wanted to do reality TV or something like that, I would 100 percent back them and be there for them because I know the deal. I know how to hook it up for them! My oldest son, Lorenzo, he's like, 'Mom, I don't want to do a scene with you.' If they don't want to do it, I don't force them. It is what it is. Sometimes, if Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's daughter, Meilani, wants to do it, my daughter will. I give them the option. If you want to film with mommy, you can, but I am not going to push you." Additionally, her children think she's "so embarrassing" and "not cool" despite being a reality TV icon. "I'm like, 'You guys, your mom is very cool!' People call me iconic sometimes, and they're like, 'No, you're not.' One day they will see how cool I am!" she jokes.

Source: @snooki/instagram The mom-of-three said her kids don't think she's cool.

Despite juggling a lot at once, the brunette beauty is looking forward to Halloween, which is why teaming up with M&M's was a no-brainer. With Halloween falling on a Friday for the first time in over a decade, it's expected to be one of the biggest celebrations in years! Polizzi knows how important it is to make epic memories together and is here to help everyone celebrate with help from M&M’S. "Obviously, my kids love treats, and I love M&M's. I've always been a big fan of costume M&M's. Halloween is on a Friday, and this hasn't happened in so long, so I feel like this Halloween, I am going to go out and have fun and have people over to my house. We're also trick or treating with the kids, and I want to make sure we're stocked because I feel like every year I run out, and my candy bowl is empty!" she says. "With M&M's, we're helping everyone restock and make sure we don't run out. I love that as a busy mom, I am trying to have fun and make sure the trick-or-treaters are good."

Source: @snooki/instagram Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi got famous after appearing on 'Jersey Shore' in 2009.

This year, Polizzi and the kids will start trick-or-treating around 5 p.m. and then she'll "have people over later on for a fun Halloween party!" she shares, adding she's still "figuring out" what costumes they will dress in. "My two oldest kids don't do themes anymore, so they do their own things with their friends. I have a 6-year-old, so I need to figure out what he wants to do. My husband, my dog and I will all dress with him. This has always been my favorite time of year, especially when I was growing up. I love Halloween. It makes me happy, and it's nice for my kids to have a good time and dress up. I'm excited for everyone to have a good time and dress up!" she states.

Source: M&M’S The TV personality is excited to work with M&M's.