Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Dishes on Whether Her Private Husband Jionni LaValle Will Appear in New 'Jersey Shore' Episodes
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hinted to fans whether her private husband, Jioni LaValle, will make an appearance on the upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
“We’re coming up on 10 years in November and I’m like, ‘Jionni, do you wanna, like, do a scene on the show?’” Polizzi told In Touch during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.
"So I’m trying to like, you know, make him come on a little bit,” she continued.
The pair met at the nightclub Karma while filming Season 3 of the reality show in 2011. Initially, Polizzi hated LaValle, but after hanging out for quite some time, the Messyness host changed her mind.
"I'm like, 'I want to marry you!'" she quipped in an interview with People in 2011, adding that was her "he's the one" moment.
Three years later, in November 2014, the duo had their Gatsby-themed wedding. In a tweet following the ceremony, Polizzi expressed how thrilled she was during that special time in their life.
"I wanna get married again," she tweeted. "Such an amazing experience celebrating the love between @JLaValle and I! Love u husband."
While Polizzi continued being on Jersey Shore even after she tied the knot, her husband chose not to join her on the series reboot in 2018.
"My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that's what I do," Lavalle's Instagram caption read.
However, three years after the said post, he made his comeback on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Now, the couple is working on improving their marriage while parenting their kids and managing their business.
"We never have time to go on dates because of the kids' sport schedules," the mother-of-three said.
"So, when the kids go to sleep, we'll go in our spare room, we'll have wine. I'll make like a little charcuterie board and we'll watch a scary movie," Snooki detailed what alone time looks like with her hubby."It's the best and I feel like that's real to us because we like to chill. We don't like the dramatics of everything. So those are like our favorite moments."