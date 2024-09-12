Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Dishes on Whether Her Private Husband Jionni LaValle Will Appear in New 'Jersey Shore' Episodes

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hinted to fans whether her private husband, Jioni LaValle, will make an appearance on the upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We’re coming up on 10 years in November and I’m like, ‘Jionni, do you wanna, like, do a scene on the show?’” Polizzi told In Touch during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

"So I’m trying to like, you know, make him come on a little bit,” she continued.