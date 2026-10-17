Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Her 'Jersey Shore' Nickname Came From 'Save the Last Dance'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has finally explained the personal story behind the nickname that became synonymous with her reality TV career.
In an interview, the Jersey Shore star told host Amanda Hirsch that the name originated with a childhood friend who loved the 2001 dance drama Save the Last Dance. Julia Stiles, who starred in the film, was on hand to hear the unexpected connection.
How 'Save the Last Dance' Inspired Snooki's Name
Polizzi explained that her best friend Katie gave her the nickname when they were in middle school. Their favorite movie was Save the Last Dance, which featured a DJ character named Snook, played by Vince Green.
The joke had a personal twist. The Snooki Shop owner recalled being the first girl in her friend group to smooch a boy, prompting Katie to tease her with the name inspired by the character.
"I'm gonna call you that now because you're the first one to kiss a boy," her friend told her.
Stiles Was Surprised by the Connection
The Dancing With the Stars contestant was surprised when she learned about the connection between her 2001 movie and a reality TV personality.
When she heard the story, she said, “That's so crazy" and "amazing."
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Katie's Reaction to Snooki's Fame
The nickname wasn't something Polizzi usually heard from people around her.
"So she was the only one that called me that in my entire life," she revealed on Danielle Fishel’s podcast "Pod Meets World."
Now that the name is recognized around the world, Katie had a humorous response to her friend's success.
According to Polizzi, her longtime friend jokes, "She's like, where's my paycheck? Girl? She's like that is insane."
How a Childhood Nickname Became a 'Jersey Shore' Trademark
When she auditioned for Jersey Shore, MTV asked potential cast members to list nicknames they had been called.
"So, they're like, 'Just write any nickname that anybody calls you.' I was like, 'Nicky, Nic, Snooki.' And then, boom — I became known as Snooki," the reality star recalled.
After Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, the series quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, catapulting Polizzi to fame and making her nickname, Snooki, more recognizable than her real name.