Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Her 'Jersey Shore' Nickname Came From 'Save the Last Dance'

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has finally explained the personal story behind the nickname that became synonymous with her reality TV career. In an interview, the Jersey Shore star told host Amanda Hirsch that the name originated with a childhood friend who loved the 2001 dance drama Save the Last Dance. Julia Stiles, who starred in the film, was on hand to hear the unexpected connection.

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How 'Save the Last Dance' Inspired Snooki's Name

Source: MEGA 'Save the Last Dance' led Polizzi's best friend to call her Snooki.

Polizzi explained that her best friend Katie gave her the nickname when they were in middle school. Their favorite movie was Save the Last Dance, which featured a DJ character named Snook, played by Vince Green. The joke had a personal twist. The Snooki Shop owner recalled being the first girl in her friend group to smooch a boy, prompting Katie to tease her with the name inspired by the character. "I'm gonna call you that now because you're the first one to kiss a boy," her friend told her.

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Stiles Was Surprised by the Connection

Source: MEGA Stiles was amazed to know the origin of Polizzi's nickaname.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant was surprised when she learned about the connection between her 2001 movie and a reality TV personality. When she heard the story, she said, “That's so crazy" and "amazing."

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Katie's Reaction to Snooki's Fame

Source: MEGA The 'DWTS' contestant's friend joked about a paycheck after her nickname became incredibly popular.

The nickname wasn't something Polizzi usually heard from people around her. "So she was the only one that called me that in my entire life," she revealed on Danielle Fishel’s podcast "Pod Meets World." Now that the name is recognized around the world, Katie had a humorous response to her friend's success. According to Polizzi, her longtime friend jokes, "She's like, where's my paycheck? Girl? She's like that is insane."

How a Childhood Nickname Became a 'Jersey Shore' Trademark

Source: MEGA Polizzi runs The Snooki Shop.