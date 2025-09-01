Nicole Young Spills on Shocking 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Drama: 'I Will Not Be Silenced!'
Nicole Young is ready to reveal all the juicy details surrounding the Selling Sunset reunion drama, even before the new season premieres on October 29.
In a candid TikTok video posted on Sunday, August 17, Young, 39, shared her frustration about the filming experience earlier that day. With a bag of popcorn in hand, she addressed her fans and provided an inside look at the reunion episode. "I will not be silenced," she stated emphatically, claiming she received limited opportunities to express her views.
"I sit in my trailer so long that I watch four movies… they finally bring me out to set, they sit me down and they want me to address one specific instance. So I do. And then, the moderator goes, 'OK, thanks Nicole, it was great to see you,'" Young revealed, expressing her disbelief.
Young, who is in ongoing tension with fellow star Chrishell Stause, conveyed her annoyance while munching on popcorn.
"I really, just, never experienced a situation where it was so obvious that the intent was to not give me the opportunity to speak. Unreal," she remarked. "But you know what? Sometimes you just have to recognize things that no longer serve you. And this is one of them."
Her frustration didn't end there; she flashed the camera two middle fingers along with a forced smile.
Earlier this year, Young teased fans about what to expect in the upcoming season during an interview with Us Weekly. She hinted at a "messy" season and suggested an "awful" scene involving Stause, 44.
"I had a call with production two days ago during which they told me I have absolutely not been fired from the cast but they chose to pause my filming schedule," Young explained, clarifying her status. "I guess the first scene we had together was pretty, absolutely awful," she mentioned, alluding to the explosive return and her strained dynamic with Stause. "I don't see [Chrishell] much, which is really a nice, positive thing."
Despite the challenges during the reunion filming, Young plans to host her "own reunion."
She declared, "Unfortunately, I can't give you those details until October 29 … but trust me, I will. I will not be silenced."
Taking to the post's caption, Young expressed her exasperation: "Both sorry and also thank you for listening to me vent. Sometimes you just gotta voice your opinions and experiences to get it off your chest, otherwise that s--- festers deep down and I will not allow this bulls--- to affect my real life long term. But right now, I just feel UGHHHH!"
The feud between Young and Stause began in Season 6 of Selling Sunset, stemming from Young's alleged jealousy over Stause's real estate success. Young has also criticized Stause's qualifications, claiming she received preferential treatment due to her past relationship with Jason Oppenheim, the Oppenheim Group's boss.
Stause and Oppenheim, 48, ended their brief romance in December 2021 after Stause's split from ex-husband Justin Hartley earlier that year. She later married G Flip in a private ceremony in May 2023.