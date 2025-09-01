ENTERTAINMENT Nicole Young Spills on Shocking 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Drama: 'I Will Not Be Silenced!' Source: Netflix; @itsnicoleyoung/TikTok Nicole Young vented about her limited screen time and tension with Chrishell Stause during the 'Selling Sunset' reunion filming. OK! Staff Sept. 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Nicole Young is ready to reveal all the juicy details surrounding the Selling Sunset reunion drama, even before the new season premieres on October 29. In a candid TikTok video posted on Sunday, August 17, Young, 39, shared her frustration about the filming experience earlier that day. With a bag of popcorn in hand, she addressed her fans and provided an inside look at the reunion episode. "I will not be silenced," she stated emphatically, claiming she received limited opportunities to express her views.

Source: Netflix Nicole Young filmed a candid TikTok rant while munching on popcorn.

"I sit in my trailer so long that I watch four movies… they finally bring me out to set, they sit me down and they want me to address one specific instance. So I do. And then, the moderator goes, 'OK, thanks Nicole, it was great to see you,'" Young revealed, expressing her disbelief.

Young, who is in ongoing tension with fellow star Chrishell Stause, conveyed her annoyance while munching on popcorn. "I really, just, never experienced a situation where it was so obvious that the intent was to not give me the opportunity to speak. Unreal," she remarked. "But you know what? Sometimes you just have to recognize things that no longer serve you. And this is one of them."

Source: Netflix; @itsnicoleyoung/TikTok Nicole Young revealed her frustrations with Chrishell Stause ahead of the new season.

Her frustration didn't end there; she flashed the camera two middle fingers along with a forced smile. Earlier this year, Young teased fans about what to expect in the upcoming season during an interview with Us Weekly. She hinted at a "messy" season and suggested an "awful" scene involving Stause, 44.

Source: Netflix Nicole Young said one of her scenes with Chrishell Stause was 'awful.'

"I had a call with production two days ago during which they told me I have absolutely not been fired from the cast but they chose to pause my filming schedule," Young explained, clarifying her status. "I guess the first scene we had together was pretty, absolutely awful," she mentioned, alluding to the explosive return and her strained dynamic with Stause. "I don't see [Chrishell] much, which is really a nice, positive thing." Despite the challenges during the reunion filming, Young plans to host her "own reunion." She declared, "Unfortunately, I can't give you those details until October 29 … but trust me, I will. I will not be silenced."

Source: Netflix Nicole Young said she will not be 'silenced.'