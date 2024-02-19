Still Feuding: Chrishell Stause Poses With 'Selling Sunset' Cast at the PCAs While Enemy Nicole Young Walks the Carpet Solo — Photos
It looks like Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young's feud hasn't been settled.
At the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, Stause posed on the carpet with several of her Selling Sunset costars, including ex Jason Oppenheim, Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith — but Young was nowhere in sight.
However, the blonde beauty did attend the event, taking to the carpet by herself and flashing a smile in a peach dress.
Meanwhile, Stause also posed with spouse G Flip.
The girls' feud played out on the most recent season of the Netflix hit and seemed to begin after Young, who didn't become a regular star on the show until Season 6, accused the soap opera alum of taking credit for her listings.
Tension rose when Stause accused Young of being a drug user.
The two fought constantly, and on the Season 7 reunion, Stause declared to her colleague, "I hate you, I own it. I don’t care that it’s not nice. I do hate you and I know you hate me."
After the episode aired, Young claimed she apologized to Stause during the gathering, but her words didn't make the final cut.
"Just wanted to jump on here really quick because there’s something in the reunion that wasn’t shown in the final edit," she said via an Instagram video. "I don’t know why. I don’t understand. I have no explanation, but during the reunion taping, I definitely did apologize to Chrishell."
"For whatever reason they decided not to put it in the final edit. So you won’t see that unfortunately this evening but it definitely did happen," she added. "I just want to point that out because I think that’s an important piece to this whole puzzle moving forward."
Stause also addressed their tiff via Instagram Story posts, writing in 2022, "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."
"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you," she wrote. "I hate fake 💩. . . If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you."