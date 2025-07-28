Chrishell Stause and G Flip Say 'I Do' for a Third Time in Medieval-Themed Wedding

Chrishell Stause and G Flip said 'I do' again in a whimsical medieval-themed wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple tied the knot for the third time during a medieval-themed wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 26.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip kicked off their latest celebration of love in epic style.

Stause shared the magical moments through her Instagram Stories, showcasing whimsical details like the invitation that invited guests to the union of "Lord Flipo and Lady Stause."

The ceremony featured a creatively crafted scroll for her vows and the couple exchanged promises under the watchful eyes of two knights clad in full costume.