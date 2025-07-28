or
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Say 'I Do' for a Third Time in Medieval-Themed Wedding

Source: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause and G Flip said 'I do' again in a whimsical medieval-themed wedding in Los Angeles.

July 28 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Chrishell Stause and G Flip kicked off their latest celebration of love in epic style.

The couple tied the knot for the third time during a medieval-themed wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 26.

Stause shared the magical moments through her Instagram Stories, showcasing whimsical details like the invitation that invited guests to the union of "Lord Flipo and Lady Stause."

The ceremony featured a creatively crafted scroll for her vows and the couple exchanged promises under the watchful eyes of two knights clad in full costume.

Source: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause wore an off-shoulder corset gown, while G Flip dressed as a red-cloaked prince.

Stause, 44, embraced the theme with a stunning off-the-shoulder white dress, accentuated by billowy sleeves and a lace-up corset. G Flip, 31, matched the medieval vibe perfectly in a commanding red prince outfit, complete with a sword.

The couple reserved a picturesque castle in the Hollywood Hills for their special day, ensuring a fairytale setting, as reported by TMZ.

Among their esteemed guests was celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who posed with Stause, G Flip and the two knights.

Stause and G Flip first said "I do" in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2023 after dating for just a year. They celebrated their love again with a vow renewal in G Flip's native Australia in July 2024 while celebrating Stause's 43rd birthday.

The pair ambitiously plans to have a wedding every year. "Why would you just do it once? In different locations with different amounts of people," G Flip said during an appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast in June 2023. "You celebrate your birthday once a year, and when you're married, you're with this person every day. So why don't you celebrate that once a year?"

Source: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause was with Justin Hartley before G Flip.

Chrishell Stause

G Flip, who goes by they/them pronouns, also noted their weddings would break from tradition.

"Chrishell has already done the big traditional," they said. "I'm not big on traditional things."

Source: Mega

G Flip plans to marry Chrishell Stause every year to celebrate their relationship.

Stause echoed this sentiment during an interview with E! News.

She revealed: "We promised we're going to just do it [get married] every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else. But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and just celebrate."

Source: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause first wed G Flip in Las Vegas in 2023 after dating for one year.

Before G Flip, Stause navigated a high-profile marriage to actor Justin Hartley. His decision to file for divorce in 2019 after two years of marriage left her feeling "traumatized." However, she later shared on Selling Sunset that she found closure after he moved on and wed his former Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas.

