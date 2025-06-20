Nicolle Wallace Disappointed in Megyn Kelly's 'Confounding' Media Approach After Years of Success on Fox News
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace joined Kara Swisher on Thursday’s “On With Kara Swisher” podcast, where she slammed Megyn Kelly for regressing after she left Fox News in 2017.
During their discussion, Wallace said the topics Kelly covers on “The Megyn Kelly Show” are a “confounding choice” in comparison to talking points from her tenure with Fox News during The Kelly File.
Swisher agreed with the Deadline: White House anchor, saying, “I think it’s just terrible and angry, really angry, at especially women.”
“Yes! She hates us more!” Wallace exclaimed.
Nicolle Wallace Drags Megyn Kelly
Wallace noted that she was once a big fan of Kelly — but no longer follows her due to her controversial nature.
“I watched her every night at 9 o’clock. I mean, she’s one of the best to ever do cable, to ever do the news,” Wallace said. “I don’t watch her anymore, but I thought her observations about where the industry was heading were right.”
The pair later joked that Kelly would likely use their opinion as a topic during her next podcast episode. “She’ll have a show on this soon. So good, great to give you content, Megyn!” Swisher quipped.
During Kelly’s time with Fox News, she covered breaking news, political events and in-depth investigative reports.
Megyn Kelly Calls Blake Lively a 'Bully'
Since the launch of her podcast in 2020, Kelly has covered a wide variety of subject matter, including celebrity drama, political revelations and royal gossip — all while sharing her stark opinions on each topic.
During a recent episode, the podcast host slammed actress Blake Lively amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
“She’s a bully. That’s my own conclusion. She’s an obvious bully who can’t take any rounds of negative press, which is so absurd,” Kelly strongly declared.
Megyn Kelly Thinks Meghan Markle Had a Surrogate
After former royal Meghan Markle shared a clip in June of herself dancing in the delivery room before giving birth to Lilibet in 2021, Kelly dragged Meghan for creating a “bizarre” and “uncomfortable” video.
She even suggested the Duchess of Sussex likely had a surrogate, as she recalled “one of those conspiracy theories on the internet that she might not have actually carried her babies,” adding that her “belly looks very abnormal.”
Kelly’s comments about popular female figures add fuel to Wallace and Swisher’s claim that she directs her anger towards women. Despite her critical comments, Kelly boasts 3.65 million subscribers on YouTube, where her podcast airs.