or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Nicolle Wallace Disappointed in Megyn Kelly's 'Confounding' Media Approach After Years of Success on Fox News

photo of Nicolle Wallace and Megyn Kelly
Source: @nicollewallace/Instagram;MEGA

Nicolle Wallace is no longer a fan of Megyn Kelly.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace joined Kara Swisher on Thursday’s “On With Kara Swisher” podcast, where she slammed Megyn Kelly for regressing after she left Fox News in 2017.

During their discussion, Wallace said the topics Kelly covers on “The Megyn Kelly Show” are a “confounding choice” in comparison to talking points from her tenure with Fox News during The Kelly File.

Swisher agreed with the Deadline: White House anchor, saying, “I think it’s just terrible and angry, really angry, at especially women.”

“Yes! She hates us more!” Wallace exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolle Wallace Drags Megyn Kelly

nicolle wallace disappointed megyn kellys confounding media fox news success
Source: @nicollewallace/Instagram

Nicolle Wallace and Kara Swisher agreed that Megyn Kelly talks poorly about women on her podcast.

Wallace noted that she was once a big fan of Kelly — but no longer follows her due to her controversial nature.

“I watched her every night at 9 o’clock. I mean, she’s one of the best to ever do cable, to ever do the news,” Wallace said. “I don’t watch her anymore, but I thought her observations about where the industry was heading were right.”

Article continues below advertisement

nicolle wallace disappointed in megyn kellys confounding media fox news
Source: mega

Nicolle Wallace and Kara Swisher joked that Megyn Kelly would use their opinion as a topic on her podcast.

The pair later joked that Kelly would likely use their opinion as a topic during her next podcast episode. “She’ll have a show on this soon. So good, great to give you content, Megyn!” Swisher quipped.

During Kelly’s time with Fox News, she covered breaking news, political events and in-depth investigative reports.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Calls Blake Lively a 'Bully'

nicolle wallace disappointed megyn kellys confounding media approach
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly called Blake Lively a 'bully' amid her ongoing drama with Justin Baldoni.

Since the launch of her podcast in 2020, Kelly has covered a wide variety of subject matter, including celebrity drama, political revelations and royal gossip — all while sharing her stark opinions on each topic.

During a recent episode, the podcast host slammed actress Blake Lively amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

She’s a bully. That’s my own conclusion. She’s an obvious bully who can’t take any rounds of negative press, which is so absurd,” Kelly strongly declared.

Megyn Kelly Thinks Meghan Markle Had a Surrogate

nicolle wallace disappointed megyn kellys confounding media fox news
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly doesn't think Meghan Markle carried her daughter, Lilibet.

After former royal Meghan Markle shared a clip in June of herself dancing in the delivery room before giving birth to Lilibet in 2021, Kelly dragged Meghan for creating a “bizarre” and “uncomfortable” video.

She even suggested the Duchess of Sussex likely had a surrogate, as she recalled “one of those conspiracy theories on the internet that she might not have actually carried her babies,” adding that her “belly looks very abnormal.”

Kelly’s comments about popular female figures add fuel to Wallace and Swisher’s claim that she directs her anger towards women. Despite her critical comments, Kelly boasts 3.65 million subscribers on YouTube, where her podcast airs.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.