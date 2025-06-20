Nicolle Wallace Disappointed in Megyn Kelly's 'Confounding' Media Approach After Years of Success on Fox News

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace joined Kara Swisher on Thursday’s “On With Kara Swisher” podcast, where she slammed Megyn Kelly for regressing after she left Fox News in 2017.

During their discussion, Wallace said the topics Kelly covers on “The Megyn Kelly Show” are a “confounding choice” in comparison to talking points from her tenure with Fox News during The Kelly File.

Swisher agreed with the Deadline: White House anchor, saying, “I think it’s just terrible and angry, really angry, at especially women.”

“Yes! She hates us more!” Wallace exclaimed.