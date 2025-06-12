Megyn Kelly Unleashes on 'Bully' Blake Lively as Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Suggests Actress Has 'Narcissistic Qualities'
Megyn Kelly grew enraged as she spoke with Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, about Blake Lively's recent legal win.
During the Wednesday, June 11, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed journalist and Freedman tore apart Lively — who they deemed a "bully" with "narcissistic qualities" — after a judge shockingly dismissed Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us costar and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Megyn Kelly Says Blake Lively 'Is a Bully'
"She's a bully. That's my own conclusion. She's an obvious bully who can't take any rounds of negative press, which is so absurd," Kelly declared. "You and I both know that public figures, many of whom you've defended, including yours truly, have to take tons of negative press, and it's just part of being a public figure."
While watching yourself be painted in a bad light isn't "pleasant," Kelly admitted, the journalist noted: "To try to ruin a man's life over one mild round that she had to suffer when this movie came out is just insane."
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Shades Blake Lively
Freedman seemed to agree, as he expressed his belief about "what happened in the case."
The renowned attorney claimed Lively couldn't handle the heat after "press came out which was negative toward her," noting how press also released stories that were "negative toward Justin."
"But, whether it's internet sleuths were amazing or whether it's amazing reporters went back in time and pulled videos and pulled information — and generally, videos don't lie about how you've behaved in the past — reporters and other people in the media played that for people, and people [had] a reaction to it. And there was an organic response as a result of that," he continued.
Freedman is convinced "that was too much for her" to "believe that somebody could actually not like her based on her own conduct."
Blake Lively 'Couldn't Handle' Bad Press, Bryan Freedman Claims
"I think that was something that she couldn't handle," he alleged. "Whether that's an interesting narcissism quality, or otherwise, I don't know, not a doctor, but, but I can tell you this, the result of it was her scurrying around, trying to blame someone else for why her own behavior seemed to be the cause of people not liking her."
"And that spiraled into something that was completely out of control. Whenever do you see someone make a red carpet, walk and go out in the press and bring all of their friends into this and make this situation bigger than what it is?" he questioned. "Is this good for her? Is this good for her career? Is this good for her children? Is this good for her family?"
Freedman pointed out how there hasn't appeared to be a moment where Lively took "responsibility for her part in this."
"We haven't seen that yet, and that's why many people out there are finding evidence about how she's behaved, how she's treated reporters, how she's treated people, how she's treated individuals, how she's treated waiting staff and others, and saying 'it's not okay. We don't like you,'" Baldoni's lawyer concluded.