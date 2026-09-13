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Nicolle Wallace Says George W. Bush Gifted Her a Spoon for Her Wedding as She Comments on Donald Trump Reportedly Giving Natalie Harp $45K in Cash

split of George W. Bush, Nicolle Wallace.
Source: MEGA; MS NOW/YOUTUBE

The TV star commented on Donald Trump's loyal aide.

Sept. 13 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

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Nicolle Wallace had a vastly different experience with presidential generosity when George W. Bush gifted her a piece of silverware for her wedding.

Reacting to reports that Donald Trump gave aide Natalie Harp a substantial cash gift, the MSNBC host looked back on her own White House days in an Instagram Reel.

"I got married, and George W. Bush gave me like a spoon," Wallace said during the September 9 episode of Deadline: White House.

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Wallace Felt Conflicted Over Bush's Gift

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image of The anchor used to work for George W. Bush.
Source: MEGA

The anchor used to work for George W. Bush.

Wallace, who served as Bush's White House communications director from 2005 to 2006, recalled feeling conflicted about the modest wedding present and the paperwork that came with it.

She remembered wondering, "Can I give this back?" while acknowledging that the gift itself was lovely.

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Trump's Cash Gifts Raised Eyebrows

Split image of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gifted large sums of money to his aides.

Meanwhile, Wallace also spoke about Harp, who received $45,000 in cash, according to financial disclosures. Communications adviser Margo Martin and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris also received $45,000 each.

All three women earn $150,000 annually, making the gifts equivalent to nearly one-third of their yearly salaries. Another Trump aide, Walt Nauta, received $20,000.

The White House defended the payments, saying Trump has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including employees and aides. Officials said the gifts were unrelated to the recipients' government duties and permissible under relevant ethics rules.

Former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, however, argued that the payments appeared to violate a federal statute barring the supplementation of government employees' salaries.

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Wallace Called the Situation 'Bananas'

Split image of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp, and Margo Martin.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cash gifts to White House workers close to him has drawn sharp criticism.

Wallace also reacted to Trump's description of Harp as someone who "loves me more than my wife and kids."

The MSNBC host called the combination of that comment and the cash payments "so bananas, we need another fruit."

Her remark drew laughter from senior political analyst Alex Wagner as former Obama White House ethics lawyer Norm Eisen weighed in on what he called the ongoing "saga of Donald and Natalie."

Harp's Closeness Has Raised Eyebrows

Image of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp's closeness has been the subject of scrutiny.

Harp's close access to Trump has attracted attention beyond the cash gift.

She was among a small group of aides who accompanied Trump during a covert plane switch in Turkey in July amid reported concerns about a potential assassination threat. She also helps manage his Truth Social account and drafts social media statements.

During an August 16 campaign rally where he criticized Trump's priorities, Sen. Jon Ossoff highlighted Harp's proximity to Trump.

"He doesn't want to do the job," said the Georgia lawmaker. "He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie."

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