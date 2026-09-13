NEWS Nicolle Wallace Says George W. Bush Gifted Her a Spoon for Her Wedding as She Comments on Donald Trump Reportedly Giving Natalie Harp $45K in Cash Source: MEGA; MS NOW/YOUTUBE The TV star commented on Donald Trump's loyal aide. Joshua Sila Sept. 13 2026, Published 8:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nicolle Wallace had a vastly different experience with presidential generosity when George W. Bush gifted her a piece of silverware for her wedding. Reacting to reports that Donald Trump gave aide Natalie Harp a substantial cash gift, the MSNBC host looked back on her own White House days in an Instagram Reel. "I got married, and George W. Bush gave me like a spoon," Wallace said during the September 9 episode of Deadline: White House.

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Wallace Felt Conflicted Over Bush's Gift

Source: MEGA The anchor used to work for George W. Bush.

Wallace, who served as Bush's White House communications director from 2005 to 2006, recalled feeling conflicted about the modest wedding present and the paperwork that came with it. She remembered wondering, "Can I give this back?" while acknowledging that the gift itself was lovely.

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Trump's Cash Gifts Raised Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gifted large sums of money to his aides.

Meanwhile, Wallace also spoke about Harp, who received $45,000 in cash, according to financial disclosures. Communications adviser Margo Martin and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris also received $45,000 each. All three women earn $150,000 annually, making the gifts equivalent to nearly one-third of their yearly salaries. Another Trump aide, Walt Nauta, received $20,000. The White House defended the payments, saying Trump has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including employees and aides. Officials said the gifts were unrelated to the recipients' government duties and permissible under relevant ethics rules. Former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, however, argued that the payments appeared to violate a federal statute barring the supplementation of government employees' salaries.

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Wallace Called the Situation 'Bananas'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's cash gifts to White House workers close to him has drawn sharp criticism.

Wallace also reacted to Trump's description of Harp as someone who "loves me more than my wife and kids." The MSNBC host called the combination of that comment and the cash payments "so bananas, we need another fruit." Her remark drew laughter from senior political analyst Alex Wagner as former Obama White House ethics lawyer Norm Eisen weighed in on what he called the ongoing "saga of Donald and Natalie."

Harp's Closeness Has Raised Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Natalie Harp's closeness has been the subject of scrutiny.