'Blessed' Nikki Garcia Says Son Matteo 'Completes Me': 'He's My Best Friend'

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Nikki Garcia, a.k.a. Nikki Bella, loves spending every minute with her son, Matteo, whom she shares with ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev. "I am so blessed to have — and I think every parent feels this way, right? — the greatest son ever, I truly feel like God knew what he was doing bringing Matteo into my life. I love his personality and his love," the athlete, 42, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new role as Madam Paleta’s Chief Margarita Officer.

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Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram The star shares her son with Artem Chigvintsev.

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"He completes me. That's why people are always like, 'Why aren't you dating?' I'm like, 'I date my son. He's my best friend.' We go on these adventures because his dad has been working on the weekends, and so Matteo usually, like, from January to end of May, we… I get every weekend with him," she continues of her co-parenting schedule.

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While out and about, Garia shares she is able to have legitimate conversations with her little one, who turns 6 in July. "We sit at dinner, and we'll have conversations. The other night, we were in San Francisco, and he loves sushi. He loves salmon and nigiri. And I'm like, 'All right, babe, let's go try places.' And we go on these adventures, and it's just so fun at this age because we sit and have conversations. And he looked at me, and he goes, 'So, do you think I could start to have Sauvignon Blanc like you at 11 years old? And I was like, 'This might be an issue, but no, baby, you can't. But if you lived in Europe or the U.K. or Mexico, you could have it at 18.' And he goes, 'Well, I think we need to move.' And I'm like, 'Okay, wait. I get we live in wine country, but we cannot talk about Sauvignon Blanc at age five.' But it's just so cute, the conversations we have. Every day I pick him up from school, and he has a lot of big feelings, and I'll be like, 'Explain it to me. How does that make you feel?' And just hearing his explanations and the words, I just feel so blessed. It's so incredible to see him hit all these milestones. He's such a smart boy, too. I'm very lucky," she gushes.

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Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram The athlete has deep conversations with her son.

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Though Garcia certainly has her hands full — from working on her wine brand to hosting a podcast with her twin sister, Brie Garcia — she makes sure to set aside time for herself. "It can be tough. My life coach is trying to help me with the blessing of co-parenting, even though the days I don't have Teo turn into full work," she shares. "But that's when I'm really focused on filling my cup up then, and then really also knowing like, 'Okay, he's in school from nine to three, so what does my day look like from nine to three?' Make it all work, but where's an hour that I could get in like a steam or sauna or just give myself a disconnection from everything and fill my cup up, because I'm someone who loves my sleep, so I'm not someone who's gonna stay up till 11 p.m. and get it all done. I go to bed with Teo, and I've realized that that's important to me, and I'll fall asleep with Teo, and I'm not the type to wake back up and go get stuff done." For instance, Nikki woke up at 5:30 a.m. recently and went to her trainer with a full face of makeup on. "I am like, 'I know I have media right after this. So I, like, I want to work hard, but, like, don't sweat it off,'" she quips.

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In the meantime, the entrepreneur is excited to be an investor and Madam Paleta’s Chief Margarita Officer. "It's an amazing role to take on. You know, for years and years, I have been on the hunt to pair up with a tequila brand. Not only does everyone know that I'm a wino, but everyone knows that I always have a skinny margarita in my hand, preferably a spicy margarita, and so I've wanted to partner up with a tequila brand for a long time, and just nothing has felt right," she explains of the partnership. "Madame Paleta came along, and one, I'm all about 100 percent blue agave, especially getting into my 40s, I know that you have to drink the pure stuff not to get hangovers and to feel right, and if I'm gonna consume calories, like, it better be clean."

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Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram The wrestler hosts a podcast with her twin sister, Brie Garcia.

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She adds, "I really love how they have it infused with flavors. We have three different flavors. It was something that I never thought I'd be interested in, and when I first got a bottle, and I tasted it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you could actually put this on ice and not even make it with anything.' It's just super clean and tastes really good. I was able to make a skinny marg with it, and even do a spicy skinny marg, and I was just truly blown away. I love how it's run by women. I love that I get to be a part of something and that I get to showcase my Mexican roots." Nikki also loves to brag about the coveted title, which is "iconic." "I believe in the brand so much. Being a male-dominated industry in wrestling, why not do it in tequila? But it's really nice to finally find a brand that I believe in, and my Bella Army knows I will not promote anything if I do not believe in it and if I do not drink it. So, here we are," she states.

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Source: Madam Paleta Nikki Garcia is thrilled to be Madam Paleta’s Chief Margarita Officer.