Nikki Garcia Gushes Over Co-Parenting With Ex Artem Chigvintsev After Divorce Drama: 'He’s Amazing!'
Nikki Garcia had nothing but good things to say about her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev, as they navigate co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Matteo.
During a recent episode of her podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show," Garcia opened up about the supportive relationship they've established since their split.
"I have to give it to Artem, who's been amazing in adapting to my schedule," the WWE star, 41, said. "And I get Matteo almost more, and he lets me. Like, he's amazing."
Garcia, whose divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, was finalized in May, shared that their son has been thriving amidst the changes.
"We've adapted well and Matteo's thriving," she noted, highlighting the positive atmosphere for their child.
Her sister, Brie Garcia, echoed those sentiments, telling Nikki, "You and Artem have been a great team."
This newfound harmony marks a shift from their previous struggles.
In September 2024, Nikki requested full legal and physical custody of Matteo, but the former couple was soon granted joint custody, despite her initial concerns over Artem having only supervised visitation and needing anger management classes.
They were also ordered to attend individual therapy and parenting classes, working together for Matteo's well-being.
The couple first connected on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, marrying in August 2022 in Paris, two years after Matteo's birth. However, they split shortly after their second wedding anniversary.
Their relationship faced turmoil when Artem was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in 2024, allegations that he denied, claiming his then-wife had been the aggressor. The charges were later dropped that September.
According to the divorce agreement, Nikki is set to provide Artem with $3,500 a month in child support, and she also agreed to give him two $100,000 lump sums.
Artem shared that his August 2024 arrest "ruined everything for me."
"From every angle, it ruined my life completely," he shared.
He added: "And the worst part about all of this was that the district attorney dropped the case, clearly stating that there was nothing that they could possibly have charged me on," noting that he felt like he was "cut off from every angle" and that the public had already made up its mind about the situation.