Nikki Garcia Gushes Over Co-Parenting With Ex Artem Chigvintsev After Divorce Drama: 'He’s Amazing!'

Composite Photos of Nikki Garcia, Matteo and Artem Chigvintsev
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram; MEGA

Nikki Garcia praised Artem Chigvintsev for their 'amazing' co-parenting arrangement.

Profile Image

Sept. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Nikki Garcia had nothing but good things to say about her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev, as they navigate co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Matteo.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show," Garcia opened up about the supportive relationship they've established since their split.

Photo of Nikki Garcia
Source: Nikki And Brie/YouTube

The WWE star said Artem Chigvintsev adapted to her schedule, making their arrangement 'seamless.'

"I have to give it to Artem, who's been amazing in adapting to my schedule," the WWE star, 41, said. "And I get Matteo almost more, and he lets me. Like, he's amazing."

Garcia, whose divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, was finalized in May, shared that their son has been thriving amidst the changes.

Photo of Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev
Source: Mega

Nikki Garcia revealed Matteo has been 'thriving' since her divorce was finalized in May.

"We've adapted well and Matteo's thriving," she noted, highlighting the positive atmosphere for their child.

Her sister, Brie Garcia, echoed those sentiments, telling Nikki, "You and Artem have been a great team."

This newfound harmony marks a shift from their previous struggles.

Source: Nikki And Brie/YouTube

Nikki Bella set the record straight on her co0parenting arrangement with her ex-husband.

In September 2024, Nikki requested full legal and physical custody of Matteo, but the former couple was soon granted joint custody, despite her initial concerns over Artem having only supervised visitation and needing anger management classes.

They were also ordered to attend individual therapy and parenting classes, working together for Matteo's well-being.

The couple first connected on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, marrying in August 2022 in Paris, two years after Matteo's birth. However, they split shortly after their second wedding anniversary.

Photo of Nikki Bella
Source: Nikki And Brie/YouTube

Nikki Bella provides Artem Chigvintsev with child support.

Their relationship faced turmoil when Artem was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in 2024, allegations that he denied, claiming his then-wife had been the aggressor. The charges were later dropped that September.

According to the divorce agreement, Nikki is set to provide Artem with $3,500 a month in child support, and she also agreed to give him two $100,000 lump sums.

Artem shared that his August 2024 arrest "ruined everything for me."

Photo of Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev
Source: Mega

The former couple overcame past custody battles and court-ordered therapy to find harmony.

"From every angle, it ruined my life completely," he shared.

He added: "And the worst part about all of this was that the district attorney dropped the case, clearly stating that there was nothing that they could possibly have charged me on," noting that he felt like he was "cut off from every angle" and that the public had already made up its mind about the situation.

