Nikki Garcia Confesses to Scouting Out 'Single Boys' at a Bar After Messy Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia is wrestling with finding herself a new date.
Just seven months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, the WWE superstar, 41, confessed to scouting men at a bar on Sunday, June 29.
The athlete took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself on the way to look for a new guy.
"Walking to the bar to find the singles boys lol," she wrote as Janet Jackson's "Someone to Call My Lover" played in the background.
Garcia went braless in a pale pink frock and monogram Gucci fanny pack, paired with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.
In February, the mom admitted she is looking for an older man this time around.
"I want to be owned. I want my body rocked," she declared on her and sister Brie's podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show."
Nikki Garcia's NYC Adventures
The wrestler ditched undergarments again last week, exposing her nipples in a red T-shirt, jeans and a gray Moschino baseball cap in New York City. She provided an inside look at her stay at the 1 Hotel, where she relaxed in between appearances at the Fanatics Fest Games and SummerSlam Press Conference the weekend of June 21. For the sporting event, she rocked a custom, cropped Bella jersey, a bedazzled red and black baseball cap and an Alice + Olivia bomber jacket.
Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Tumultuous Divorce
Nikki's rendezvous as a single woman comes approximately one month after the details of her divorce settlement were revealed. She and Chigvintsev share custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, with Nikki providing her ex $3,500 in monthly child support. According to an outlet, she is also required to pay him two lump sum payments of $100,000. The former spouses will split the cost of Matteo's extracurricular activities, while Nikki will cover his speech therapy.
Artem was arrested for domestic battery in August 2024, just two weeks before the reality star filed for divorce. The Dancing With the Stars alum denied the allegations, and the charges were eventually dropped.
"I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he said in a statement. "[My son] is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."
Nikki Garcia Feels Like a 'Villain' Post-Divorce
Nikki spoke out about feeling like the "villain" in her relationship during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.
"I think [the media] make[s] me, like, more of a villain than I am," she claimed.
"Of course, you're a woman," host Kristin Cavallari replied.
The WWE alum disclosed that a combination of her gender and background in sports makes people underestimate her capacity to go through emotions.
"I feel like when you're bad--- women and you kick a-- in a ring, people just assume you're not empathetic," she explained. "It's like we could go kick so much a-- and, yeah, I'll pick a guy out in the crowd. I'll body slam you right now. I can do it."