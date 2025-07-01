or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nikki Bella
OK LogoNEWS

Nikki Garcia Confesses to Scouting Out 'Single Boys' at a Bar After Messy Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

Photo of Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia
Source: MEGA/@nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia is diving headfirst into the dating pool again after her rocky split from Artem Chigvintsev.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Garcia is wrestling with finding herself a new date.

Just seven months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, the WWE superstar, 41, confessed to scouting men at a bar on Sunday, June 29.

Article continues below advertisement

nikki garcia scouting single boys after divorce artem chigvintsev
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia is dating again.

The athlete took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself on the way to look for a new guy.

"Walking to the bar to find the singles boys lol," she wrote as Janet Jackson's "Someone to Call My Lover" played in the background.

Garcia went braless in a pale pink frock and monogram Gucci fanny pack, paired with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

In February, the mom admitted she is looking for an older man this time around.

"I want to be owned. I want my body rocked," she declared on her and sister Brie's podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show."

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Garcia's NYC Adventures

nikki garcia scouting single boys after divorce artem chigvintsev
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia attended the Fanatics Fest Games last week.

The wrestler ditched undergarments again last week, exposing her nipples in a red T-shirt, jeans and a gray Moschino baseball cap in New York City. She provided an inside look at her stay at the 1 Hotel, where she relaxed in between appearances at the Fanatics Fest Games and SummerSlam Press Conference the weekend of June 21. For the sporting event, she rocked a custom, cropped Bella jersey, a bedazzled red and black baseball cap and an Alice + Olivia bomber jacket.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Tumultuous Divorce

nikki garcia scouting single boys after divorce artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery.

Nikki's rendezvous as a single woman comes approximately one month after the details of her divorce settlement were revealed. She and Chigvintsev share custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, with Nikki providing her ex $3,500 in monthly child support. According to an outlet, she is also required to pay him two lump sum payments of $100,000. The former spouses will split the cost of Matteo's extracurricular activities, while Nikki will cover his speech therapy.

Artem was arrested for domestic battery in August 2024, just two weeks before the reality star filed for divorce. The Dancing With the Stars alum denied the allegations, and the charges were eventually dropped.

"I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he said in a statement. "[My son] is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."

Nikki Garcia Feels Like a 'Villain' Post-Divorce

nikki garcia scouting single boys after divorce artem chigvintsev
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia is open to finding another man.

Nikki spoke out about feeling like the "villain" in her relationship during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"I think [the media] make[s] me, like, more of a villain than I am," she claimed.

"Of course, you're a woman," host Kristin Cavallari replied.

The WWE alum disclosed that a combination of her gender and background in sports makes people underestimate her capacity to go through emotions.

"I feel like when you're bad--- women and you kick a-- in a ring, people just assume you're not empathetic," she explained. "It's like we could go kick so much a-- and, yeah, I'll pick a guy out in the crowd. I'll body slam you right now. I can do it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.