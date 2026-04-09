NEWS Nikki Glaser Admits Hearing About Her Boyfriend's Past Sexual Experiences Was 'Like Foreplay' for Her: 'It Would Make Me Horny' Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube; MEGA Nikki Glaser didn't hold back while spilling shocking details about her unconventional relationship with Chris Convy. Rebecca Friedman April 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Glaser gets turned on by the thought of her boyfriend being intimate with other women. The famed comedian got candid about her unconventional relationship with boyfriend Chris Convy during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of "Call Her Daddy," admitting she realized an unusual kink of hers after finding pleasure in hearing about her man's past sexual experiences when they first started dating more than a decade ago. "This started with my boyfriend when I was 29 because I really hadn't had a boyfriend before then," Glaser explained to host Alex Cooper during the interview. "I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together."

Article continues below advertisement

'It Would Make Me Horny to Think About'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Nikki Glaser admits she allows her boyfriend to 'physically' cheat on her, but would be hurt if he did so 'emotionally.'

"It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with — like all the details about it — and it would really be like foreplay for me," she boldly confessed. Glaser admitted she'd "get revved up talking about it," however, the couple soon "reached a point where [Chris] was out of stories." "He had gone through all of them and I was like, and it's almost like he was telling the same ones. I was like, 'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff, so I was like, I know this is, I had never heard of anything like this. I felt so weird, but I was like, 'I think I need you to go get some more stories,'" the two-time Golden Globes host shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Nikki Glaser got candid about her unconventional relationship during the Wednesday, April 8, episode of 'Call Her Daddy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser has been on and off with boyfriend Chris Convy for more than a decade.

Elsewhere during the discussion, Glaser revealed, "In a relationship I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up." The stand-up star noted, however, that her stance "is not a two-way street," as she isn't "someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship." "I don't really care about that, but I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it. It's a problem," she quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Cheat on Me'

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser gets turned on by hearing about her boyfriend's illicit hookups.

"I don't care if my boyfriend f---- another girl. I'm cool with it, cheat on me," Glaser declared. "I know how lame it comes across. This is separate than the soulmate thing. I don't care if like guy has a sexual connection with a girl and he was to use protection and just have s-- with her for a night. I literally wouldn't care if my husband did that."

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Alex Cooper and Nikki Glaser joked the comedian's unconventional romantic preferences are because she's a 'feminist.'