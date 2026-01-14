or
Nikki Glaser Dishes on the Spicy Sydney Sweeney Joke She Cut From Her 2026 Golden Globes Monologue

Source: MEGA;@The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Nikki Glaser revealed the spicy Sydney Sweeney joke she cut from her 2026 Golden Globes monologue.

Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney may have skipped the 2026 Golden Globes, which might have worked in her favor.

On Tuesday, January 13, Nikki Glaser stopped by The Howard Stern Show, where she revealed a joke she had planned for her Golden Globes monologue — but ultimately decided to cut after realizing Sweeney wasn’t in the audience.

image of Nikki Glaser revealed jokes she cut from her Golden Globes monologue.
Source: @The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Nikki Glaser revealed jokes she cut from her Golden Globes monologue.

“Tonight is a night of celebration, but we can’t ignore that it’s a weird time in Hollywood,” Glaser began in the unused bit.

“People just aren’t going to the theater to see things. If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours, and it made $14,” she continued, referencing Sweeney’s portrayal of Christy Martin in the 2025 biographical sports drama Christy, which hit theaters in November 2025.

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube
For the role, the actress underwent a dramatic transformation that left her nearly unrecognizable. Despite the physical commitment, the film struggled at the box office and failed to connect with audiences.

image of Several celebrities avoided Nikki Glaser’s sharp humor by not attending.
Source: @The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Several celebrities avoided Nikki Glaser’s sharp humor by not attending.

Directed by David Michôd, Christy debuted with just $1.3 million, marking one of the weakest U.S. openings ever for a film released in more than 2,000 theaters.

“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram at the time. “And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

image of Nikki Glaser almost made fun of Sydney Sweeney’s film 'Christy.'
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser almost made fun of Sydney Sweeney’s film 'Christy.'

Sweeney wasn’t the only star who unknowingly dodged Glaser’s razor-sharp humor. Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Jonathan Bailey were also spared from her spiciest punchlines.

Had Pitt, 62, shown up and been nominated for his role in the racing drama F1, Glaser revealed she planned to say, “When a man turns 60, he gets to play a race car driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is a tired mom who hates her life.”

“Brad, you were so good enough when I was almost convinced that you’ve driven yourself somewhere in the last 30 years. But Brad did a lot of his own driving in the movie. And Brad, I don’t want to embarrass you, but your blinker was on the whole time,” she added.

image of Nikki Glaser admitted some stars were completely untouchable.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser admitted some stars were completely untouchable.

Another star Glaser decided not to touch was Roberts, whom she described as completely off-limits.

“This was the joke I had written about [Roberts] where I literally thought I was going to be tarred and feathered after the show,” she shared on the radio show. “Julia Roberts is nominated for After the Hunt. I don’t know what it’s about, but I’m assuming the hunt was to find someone who’s seen it.”

Wicked star Bailey also narrowly escaped her roasting. Had he attended, Glaser said she would have poked fun at his recent honor.

“Jonathan is the first openly gay man to be named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. And at first I was like, do we really need to say ‘openly’? And then I looked at a list of past winners and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, we do.’”

