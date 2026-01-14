Nikki Glaser Reveals Which Spicy Jokes She Cut From Her 2026 Golden Globes Monologue

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Glaser revealed some of the jokes that didn't make it to her 2026 Golden Globes monologue, and they were definitely spicy. On the January 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show, she said several political jokes — including jabs at ICE and even Donald Trump — were cut before the broadcast because "it’s not funny."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Hate ICE'

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser shared some of her Golden Globes jokes that were cut before airing, including political digs.

"I was going to come in at some point and say, 'I'm hearing from the bar that we're out of ice. And you know, we don't really need ice. And actually, I hate ICE,'" Glaser said, referencing the federal immigration enforcement agency in a cheeky double entendre, according to Variety. "It just felt like, 'Oh, even that’s just being too trivial...' It’s hard to strike the right tone." The Globes aired just days after a U.S. ICE agent fatally shot 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests and intense debate about immigration enforcement tactics. Federal officials, including Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, argued the shooting was self‑defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Don't Say His Name

Source: MEGA A joke about the Globes venue being renamed the 'Trump Beverly Hilton' was also left on the cutting room floor.

A joke about the Globes venue being renamed the "Trump Beverly Hilton" — referencing the fallout from the Trump‑Kennedy Center controversy — was also cut. "You just don’t say that guy's name right now," Glaser said about the president. "I just want to give it space." She added that Steve Martin had even sent her the joke ahead of the awards show, but later advised her to skip it and steer clear of politics.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Quiet Political Statements

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser revealed that jokes about ICE and Donald Trump were scrapped because they're 'not funny.'

That context also spilled onto the Golden Globes red carpet, where a number of celebrities used their platforms to make quiet but pointed political statements. Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande wore black‑and‑white pins that read "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT" — a tribute to Good’s memory and a protest against ICE violence.

More Cut Jokes

Source: MEGA The 2026 Globes aired days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Good, sparking nationwide protests.