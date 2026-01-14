Nikki Glaser Reveals Which Spicy Jokes She Cut From Her 2026 Golden Globes Monologue
Jan. 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Nikki Glaser revealed some of the jokes that didn't make it to her 2026 Golden Globes monologue, and they were definitely spicy.
On the January 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show, she said several political jokes — including jabs at ICE and even Donald Trump — were cut before the broadcast because "it’s not funny."
'I Hate ICE'
"I was going to come in at some point and say, 'I'm hearing from the bar that we're out of ice. And you know, we don't really need ice. And actually, I hate ICE,'" Glaser said, referencing the federal immigration enforcement agency in a cheeky double entendre, according to Variety. "It just felt like, 'Oh, even that’s just being too trivial...' It’s hard to strike the right tone."
The Globes aired just days after a U.S. ICE agent fatally shot 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests and intense debate about immigration enforcement tactics.
Federal officials, including Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, argued the shooting was self‑defense.
Don't Say His Name
A joke about the Globes venue being renamed the "Trump Beverly Hilton" — referencing the fallout from the Trump‑Kennedy Center controversy — was also cut.
"You just don’t say that guy's name right now," Glaser said about the president. "I just want to give it space."
She added that Steve Martin had even sent her the joke ahead of the awards show, but later advised her to skip it and steer clear of politics.
Quiet Political Statements
That context also spilled onto the Golden Globes red carpet, where a number of celebrities used their platforms to make quiet but pointed political statements.
Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande wore black‑and‑white pins that read "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT" — a tribute to Good’s memory and a protest against ICE violence.
More Cut Jokes
Not everything Nikki Glaser said behind the Globes podium made it to the stage — these are some more bits that stayed on the cutting room floor.
One joke was, "Chase Infiniti is nominated for best actress tonight, and Chase Infiniti is her real name. And this is true: If you apply now, you can earn 5 percent cash back on all travel bookings through her through the end of the year. So get on that."
"Chase Infiniti Payne is actually her real name. Chase Infiniti Payne, which is also how Sean Penn gets an erection," was another.
A third read, "Some people have stage names like Hacks star Jean Smart, whose real name is Corderoy Dumba--."
"Brad Pitt is nominated for his role in F1 tonight. See, that's what I love about Hollywood. When a man turns 60, he gets to play a racecar driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is a tired mom who hates her life. And Brad, you were so good, I was almost convinced that you've driven yourself somewhere in the last 30 years. But Brad did a lot of his own driving in the movie. And Brad, I don't want to embarrass you, but your blinker was on the whole time there," was the fourth.