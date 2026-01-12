Politics Jean Smart Blasted for Getting Teary-Eyed While 'Spewing Woke Nonsense' at the 2026 Golden Globes: 'She Might Be the Problem' Source: mega Jean Smart was quick to get political on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Allie Fasanella Jan. 11 2026, Updated 8:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jean Smart rubbed some people the wrong way with her political comments on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. Speaking with Variety ahead of the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11, the star of HBO's Hacks admitted, "I'm not as optimistic about things these days...with the world these days." Getting choked up, the veteran actress, 74, added, "I hope the people realize how important what's going on is right now is...really that this is a kind of a moment of reckoning in this country..."

'We’re Kind of at a Turning Point'

Source: mega Jean Smart declared the U.S. is in 'a moment of reckoning.'

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Golden Globe winner — who was likely referring to the controversial ICE shooting that took place in Minnesota on Wednesday, January 7 — said, "I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, 'cause that’s actually going to be the hardest thing... is to keep our heads." She added, "I feel like there are certain entities that maybe would like us to fight back, and possibly…it’s very concerning."

jean smart saying she’s lost optimism and using her platform as an actress to speak up pic.twitter.com/sy9ahrJwLL — svperbrat (@svperbrat) January 12, 2026 Source: @svperbrat/x Jean Smart revealed she's not very 'optimistic' about the state of America right now.

'She Might Be the Problem'

Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Jean Smart was criticized for 'rambling' about politics.

Some haters on social media were annoyed by Smart "spewing woke nonsense." One person slammed her for "rambling about how bad things are in America," noting, "She might be the problem." Meanwhile, another said she "already ruined" the Golden Globes, to which someone else replied, "Amen! Sick to my stomach hearing her speak." A fourth added a threatening response, writing, "Jean Smart wants war? She might get it."

'Say It Louder'

Source: mega Others on social media praised the actress for being political.

Others appreciated her words, with one user quipping, "YASSSS jean smart tell em!!!" Another wrote, "Love Jean Smart acknowledging the current moment and how often actors are discouraged from being political. They SHOULD be acknowledging what's going on. Interested to see how many will use tonight to speak out (or not)." A third commented, "THANK YOU JEAN SMART!!! SAY IT LOUDER!!!!"