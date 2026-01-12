or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Golden Globes
OK LogoPolitics

Jean Smart Blasted for Getting Teary-Eyed While 'Spewing Woke Nonsense' at the 2026 Golden Globes: 'She Might Be the Problem'

photo of jean smart
Source: mega

Jean Smart was quick to get political on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Jan. 11 2026, Updated 8:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jean Smart rubbed some people the wrong way with her political comments on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11, the star of HBO's Hacks admitted, "I'm not as optimistic about things these days...with the world these days."

Getting choked up, the veteran actress, 74, added, "I hope the people realize how important what's going on is right now is...really that this is a kind of a moment of reckoning in this country..."

Article continues below advertisement

'We’re Kind of at a Turning Point'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jean Smart declared the U.S. is amidst 'a moment of reckoning.'
Source: mega

Jean Smart declared the U.S. is in 'a moment of reckoning.'

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Golden Globe winner — who was likely referring to the controversial ICE shooting that took place in Minnesota on Wednesday, January 7 — said, "I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, 'cause that’s actually going to be the hardest thing... is to keep our heads."

She added, "I feel like there are certain entities that maybe would like us to fight back, and possibly…it’s very concerning."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @svperbrat/x

Jean Smart revealed she's not very 'optimistic' about the state of America right now.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Might Be the Problem'

image of Jean Smart was criticized for 'rambling' about politics.
Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jean Smart was criticized for 'rambling' about politics.

Some haters on social media were annoyed by Smart "spewing woke nonsense."

One person slammed her for "rambling about how bad things are in America," noting, "She might be the problem."

Meanwhile, another said she "already ruined" the Golden Globes, to which someone else replied, "Amen! Sick to my stomach hearing her speak."

A fourth added a threatening response, writing, "Jean Smart wants war? She might get it."

MORE ON:
Golden Globes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Say It Louder'

image of Others on social media praised the actress for being political.
Source: mega

Others on social media praised the actress for being political.

Others appreciated her words, with one user quipping, "YASSSS jean smart tell em!!!"

Another wrote, "Love Jean Smart acknowledging the current moment and how often actors are discouraged from being political. They SHOULD be acknowledging what's going on. Interested to see how many will use tonight to speak out (or not)."

A third commented, "THANK YOU JEAN SMART!!! SAY IT LOUDER!!!!"

image of Jean Smart's 'Hacks' costar Hannah Einbinder got political during her 2025 Emmys acceptance speech.
Source: mega

Jean Smart's 'Hacks' costar Hannah Einbinder got political during her 2025 Emmys acceptance speech.

The Designing Women alum is hardly the first celebrity to get political at an awards show.

Notably, Smart's Hacks costar Hannah Einbinder declared, "F--- ICE and free Palestine!" during her acceptance speech at the 2025 Emmys.

Other celebrities who have spoken out against ICE's controversial mass deportation efforts and immigration raids include Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.