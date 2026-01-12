Jean Smart Blasted for Getting Teary-Eyed While 'Spewing Woke Nonsense' at the 2026 Golden Globes: 'She Might Be the Problem'
Jan. 11 2026, Updated 8:59 p.m. ET
Jean Smart rubbed some people the wrong way with her political comments on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
Speaking with Variety ahead of the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11, the star of HBO's Hacks admitted, "I'm not as optimistic about things these days...with the world these days."
Getting choked up, the veteran actress, 74, added, "I hope the people realize how important what's going on is right now is...really that this is a kind of a moment of reckoning in this country..."
'We’re Kind of at a Turning Point'
In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Golden Globe winner — who was likely referring to the controversial ICE shooting that took place in Minnesota on Wednesday, January 7 — said, "I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country, and I hope people can keep their heads, 'cause that’s actually going to be the hardest thing... is to keep our heads."
She added, "I feel like there are certain entities that maybe would like us to fight back, and possibly…it’s very concerning."
'She Might Be the Problem'
Some haters on social media were annoyed by Smart "spewing woke nonsense."
One person slammed her for "rambling about how bad things are in America," noting, "She might be the problem."
Meanwhile, another said she "already ruined" the Golden Globes, to which someone else replied, "Amen! Sick to my stomach hearing her speak."
A fourth added a threatening response, writing, "Jean Smart wants war? She might get it."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Say It Louder'
Others appreciated her words, with one user quipping, "YASSSS jean smart tell em!!!"
Another wrote, "Love Jean Smart acknowledging the current moment and how often actors are discouraged from being political. They SHOULD be acknowledging what's going on. Interested to see how many will use tonight to speak out (or not)."
A third commented, "THANK YOU JEAN SMART!!! SAY IT LOUDER!!!!"
The Designing Women alum is hardly the first celebrity to get political at an awards show.
Notably, Smart's Hacks costar Hannah Einbinder declared, "F--- ICE and free Palestine!" during her acceptance speech at the 2025 Emmys.
Other celebrities who have spoken out against ICE's controversial mass deportation efforts and immigration raids include Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny.