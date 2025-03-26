Nikki Glaser Supports Ozempic for Weight Loss as She Slams Trolls: 'You're Upset That Kathy Bates Has a Thigh Gap'
For comedian Nikki Glaser, slamming Ozempic is no laughing matter.
On a March 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Glaser called out people who criticize the popular drug's use.
“They just go, ‘You’re stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.’ Like anyone’s ever cared about someone with diabetes who doesn’t have it,” she said. “I think you’re upset that Kathy Bates has a thigh gap. That’s more what it could be about, I think.”
Although she expressed her opinion with a touch of humor, she clarified that she is indeed serious about being in favor of the trending medication.
“Oh, I love it, I love. I’m like, do it, do it. I have no judgment," she declared. “If you want to do Ozempic, h--- yeah, girl. I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there’s, like, this shame — and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat.”
Glaser, 40, also defended plastic surgery, confessing that she's planning on getting a face lift in August 2026. She believes there's a stigma surrounding face work and that although there is a "little bit of a sadness to it," it "makes [her] life better."
"People treat you better when you're hotter. It's just a fact. It's a sad fact of life," she bluntly declared.
Glaser clapped back at those who question why she doesn't love the way she was born by comparing plastic surgery to college.
"Why did you go to college? Why didn't you love the brain you were born with?" she stated.
Fans took to the comments section of the Tonight Show Instagram to share their mixed opinions on the comedian's remarks.
Some applauded her honesty and said she "spoke TRUTH," while others were not too pleased she failed to mention the side effects of Ozempic.
"There is no shame...there are serious health effects. A joke is a joke, until it's not," said one Instagram user.
Potential side effects for Ozempic include nausea, abdominal pain, breathing problems and swelling.
Others questioned if Glaser — who has been open about her 18-year struggle with anorexia and bulimia — is qualified to share her opinion on medical matters.
"She's an unhealthy person telling others to be unhealthy. Typical," one person wrote on Instagram.
Glaser is traveling the country with her Alive and Unwell Tour — which sold out in several cities — through October.
It was also recently announced that she will return to host the Golden Globes on CBS in January 2026.