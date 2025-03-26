Nikki Glaser Supports Ozempic for Weight Loss as She Slams Trolls: 'You're Upset That Kathy Bates Has a Thigh Gap'

“They just go, ‘You’re stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.’ Like anyone’s ever cared about someone with diabetes who doesn’t have it,” she said. “I think you’re upset that Kathy Bates has a thigh gap. That’s more what it could be about, I think.”

Although she expressed her opinion with a touch of humor, she clarified that she is indeed serious about being in favor of the trending medication.

“Oh, I love it, I love. I’m like, do it, do it. I have no judgment," she declared. “If you want to do Ozempic, h--- yeah, girl. I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there’s, like, this shame — and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat.”