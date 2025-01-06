Nikki Glaser Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Filming Funny Video Before Hosting the 2025 Golden Globes: Watch
Whoops!
Though Nikki Glaser's first time hosting the Golden Globes was met with rave reviews, the comedian endured a slight wardrobe mishap before she took the stage at the Sunday, January 5, show.
The star, 40, uploaded an Instagram video that documented her process before the event began, as she went from the makeup chair to walking backstage as she lip-synced to Taylor Swift's song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"
However, while dramatically strutting around and nearly crawling on the floor to the tune as if she was in a music video, her strapless gold gown accidentally displayed a little too much, causing Glaser to censor her assets with a black circle that read "OOPS."
Fans loved the clip despite the incident, with one person commenting, "And the Golden Globe for Best Wardrobe Malfunction of her Golden Globe goes to….you girlfriend!!"
"Well this itself is a Golden Globe worthy production!!!!! 👏 👏," another raved of the video, while a third gushed, "And the golden globe for best TikTok performance goes to…. NIKKI GLASER!!!😂😂😂 Iconic! 🙌🏻You did @taylorswift proud!"
While most of the stand-up comic's jokes were met with laughs, some found her quip about disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs in poor taste.
During Glaser's monologue, she discussed Zendaya's movie Challengers, saying, "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card!"
"I’m sorry, I’m upset too," she continued, referring to how the rapper, 55, was arrested on s-- trafficking charges and allegedly raped multiple people at shindigs he called "freak offs."
"The after-party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. ‘Stanley Tucci freak-off’ doesn’t have the same ring to it," she continued, to which the Conclave actor visibly cringed.
"No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil," the blonde beauty added.
Though last year's Globes host, comedian Jo Koy, wasn't received well by viewers or the live audience, Glaser explained she didn't have any nerves taking on the gig for the very first time.
"It taught me the importance of contextualizing yourself to the room as a comedian. Comedians, we would love to be thought of in the same light as these A-listers, but we just aren’t," she confessed in a recent interview of what she learned from Koy's hosting experience. "His monologue would have gone a lot better had he acknowledged, 'Who am I?'"
"He’s a guy that kills harder than anyone I’ve seen kill before — to his audience," she said of Koy, 53. "So I think he thought that would be the vibe there. And it was a little naive."