Nikki Reed Is 'Really Proud' to Work With Husband Ian Somerhalder: 'We’re Very Much the Yin and Yang'
After nine years of wedded bliss, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are happier than ever!
“I know we have a lot of shared passion,” Reed, 36, said of her husband, whom she shares daughter Bodhi, 6, and a 6-month old son with. “There’s a huge overlap in what we care about.”
The two, who are very passionate about the environment, also feel lucky they get to work on their new joint supplement brand, The Absorption Company. “We’re very much the yin and yang,” she said of collaborating. “He’s a visionary, and he’s creative, and he’s a dreamer, and there’s magic to that. And I’m very much [into] the nuts and bolts.”
The duo left Hollywood behind to live on a farm, but their days are busier than ever.
“I don’t have a lot of time for myself right now. That’s all right. At some point I will, but I’m working full time. I’m working, definitely, five days a week, but sometimes six and seven," she noted.
“I think that it’s amazing for little people to see a mom who’s ambitious, who’s working, who’s still around 24/7,” Reed added of being a good role model of her children. “I am working and raising babies at the same time and trying to do all of that in the best way that I can. And I’m in it right now and it’s awesome.”
“We’re growing over 40 different types of fruits and vegetables,” the Twilight star noted. “I start my days at five and I usually finish them around midnight.”
In 2022, the brunette beauty got candid about why she wanted to take some time away from the spotlight.
“To be fully transparent about it, I really did not want to be in the public eye anymore,” she told Santa Barbara Magazine in 2022. “California has the ability to offer seclusion, but you can also be in driving distance to these major cities at the drop of a hat.”
“If I could like tell you my dream, it would be to achieve total food autonomy, to have zero connection to a supermarket, to city water, to anything like that — to be able to live without relying on any system. So, you know, we’re not too far off from that," she added.
For his part, the Vampire Diaries alum, 45, also loves being in a remote area.
“[I love] walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family,” the actor told E! in November 2023. “Every stop, you’re pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you’re moving through the farm.”
Us Weekly spoke to the pair.