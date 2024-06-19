OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Nikki Reed
OK LogoCOUPLES

Nikki Reed Is 'Really Proud' to Work With Husband Ian Somerhalder: 'We’re Very Much the Yin and Yang'

nikki reed ian somerhalder yin yang
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 19 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After nine years of wedded bliss, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are happier than ever!

Article continues below advertisement

“I know we have a lot of shared passion,” Reed, 36, said of her husband, whom she shares daughter Bodhi, 6, and a 6-month old son with. “There’s a huge overlap in what we care about.”

The two, who are very passionate about the environment, also feel lucky they get to work on their new joint supplement brand, The Absorption Company. “We’re very much the yin and yang,” she said of collaborating. “He’s a visionary, and he’s creative, and he’s a dreamer, and there’s magic to that. And I’m very much [into] the nuts and bolts.”

nikki reed ian somerhalder yin yang
Source: mega

The pair got married in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo left Hollywood behind to live on a farm, but their days are busier than ever.

“I don’t have a lot of time for myself right now. That’s all right. At some point I will, but I’m working full time. I’m working, definitely, five days a week, but sometimes six and seven," she noted.

“I think that it’s amazing for little people to see a mom who’s ambitious, who’s working, who’s still around 24/7,” Reed added of being a good role model of her children. “I am working and raising babies at the same time and trying to do all of that in the best way that I can. And I’m in it right now and it’s awesome.”

“We’re growing over 40 different types of fruits and vegetables,” the Twilight star noted. “I start my days at five and I usually finish them around midnight.”

Article continues below advertisement
nikki reed ian somerhalder yin yang
Source: mega

The couple share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, the brunette beauty got candid about why she wanted to take some time away from the spotlight.

“To be fully transparent about it, I really did not want to be in the public eye anymore,” she told Santa Barbara Magazine in 2022. “California has the ability to offer seclusion, but you can also be in driving distance to these major cities at the drop of a hat.”

MORE ON:
Nikki Reed
Article continues below advertisement
nikki reed ian somerhalder yin yang
Source: mega

Nikki Reed shared what it's like to work with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

“If I could like tell you my dream, it would be to achieve total food autonomy, to have zero connection to a supermarket, to city water, to anything like that — to be able to live without relying on any system. So, you know, we’re not too far off from that," she added.

For his part, the Vampire Diaries alum, 45, also loves being in a remote area.

“[I love] walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family,” the actor told E! in November 2023. “Every stop, you’re pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you’re moving through the farm.”

Article continues below advertisement
nikki reed ian somerhalder yin yang
Source: mega

The duo left Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Us Weekly spoke to the pair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.