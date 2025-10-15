Nina Dobrev Flaunts Toned Bikini Body After Split From Shaun White: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev is taking single life in stride. The actress, 36, sizzled in a multi-colored printed bikini in photos she posted on Tuesday, October 14. Dobrev bared her cleavage in a tiny swimsuit top and skirt as she sipped from a mug.

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev is currently single.

She posed on her patio, overlooking a scenic ocean backdrop. The Vampire Diaries alum packed her photo dump with several moments from the summer, whether cuddling up with a friend's kids, enjoying a trip to Disney, watching the sunset or getting kisses from a dog. She spent time with a group of friends, including Sarah Adina Dolgen, Mary Miller, Sarah Jordan Buss and Kayla Ewell. In one selfie, Dobrev was joined by Colman Domingo. The duo was all smiles as the actress rocked a wide-brimmed straw hat and sunglasses. The Sing Sing star sported a bright yellow T-shirt and matching baseball cap while holding a drink. Dobrev completed her Instagram carousel with an adorable snapshot caressing a baby on a staircase. She went completely makeup-free as she held the baby's tiny hands and flashed a smile toward the camera.

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev split from fiancé Shaun White in September.

"Last few highlights of summer now that it’s fall 🍂," she captioned her post. "You’re so good with all the kiddos. All the kiddos love you!" Jamie Chung wrote. "Nina you would be a great mother," a fan agreed. "This makes me so happy, all the giggles🥹✨☺️✨," Miller gushed.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Planned to Start a Family

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev reportedly wants kids.

Before Dobrev shockingly split from Shaun White in September, the duo was planning on having kids of their own. "They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other," an insider dished after rumors spread one of them changed their mind about having children. Another source confirmed the 36-year-old "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun."

Why Did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Call Off Their Engagement?

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev and Shaun White got engaged in October 2024.