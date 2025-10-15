or
Nina Dobrev Flaunts Toned Bikini Body After Split From Shaun White: Photo

Photo of Nina Dobrev
Source: MEGA/@nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev stripped down to a skimpy swimsuit while enjoying life post-split from Shaun White.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Nina Dobrev is taking single life in stride.

The actress, 36, sizzled in a multi-colored printed bikini in photos she posted on Tuesday, October 14.

Dobrev bared her cleavage in a tiny swimsuit top and skirt as she sipped from a mug.

Image of Nina Dobrev is currently single.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev is currently single.

She posed on her patio, overlooking a scenic ocean backdrop.

The Vampire Diaries alum packed her photo dump with several moments from the summer, whether cuddling up with a friend's kids, enjoying a trip to Disney, watching the sunset or getting kisses from a dog. She spent time with a group of friends, including Sarah Adina Dolgen, Mary Miller, Sarah Jordan Buss and Kayla Ewell.

In one selfie, Dobrev was joined by Colman Domingo. The duo was all smiles as the actress rocked a wide-brimmed straw hat and sunglasses. The Sing Sing star sported a bright yellow T-shirt and matching baseball cap while holding a drink.

Dobrev completed her Instagram carousel with an adorable snapshot caressing a baby on a staircase. She went completely makeup-free as she held the baby's tiny hands and flashed a smile toward the camera.

Image of Nina Dobrev split from fiancé Shaun White in September.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev split from fiancé Shaun White in September.

"Last few highlights of summer now that it’s fall 🍂," she captioned her post.

"You’re so good with all the kiddos. All the kiddos love you!" Jamie Chung wrote.

"Nina you would be a great mother," a fan agreed.

"This makes me so happy, all the giggles🥹✨☺️✨," Miller gushed.

MORE ON:
Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Planned to Start a Family

Image of Nina Dobrev reportedly wants kids.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev reportedly wants kids.

Before Dobrev shockingly split from Shaun White in September, the duo was planning on having kids of their own.

"They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other," an insider dished after rumors spread one of them changed their mind about having children.

Another source confirmed the 36-year-old "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun."

Why Did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Call Off Their Engagement?

Image of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White got engaged in October 2024.
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White got engaged in October 2024.

The former fiancés were together for five years before calling it quits.

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," an insider told an outlet.

Although the reason behind the breakup has not been confirmed, some fans speculated the Olympian, 39, may have cheated. On September 5, Dobrev posted a TikTok lip-syncing to the sound, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear in case they want to kiss my a--. What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder. He’s got 10 other women trying to fix them, too, and you all look like a d--- construction crew."

"Omg, he cheated," one user speculated, while another exclaimed, "He cheated on NINA DOBREV?!?!?! What?!"

