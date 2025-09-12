Nina Dobrev Posted Cryptic TikTok About 'Fixing a Man' Before Shaun White Split: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev might have been dropping hints about her breakup before the news even broke. The Vampire Diaries alum, who got engaged to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White in 2024 after five years of dating, raised eyebrows with a TikTok video just days before their split hit the headlines.

Source: @nina/Tiktok Nina Dobrev posted a cryptic TikTok before her split from Shaun White.

In the clip, Dobrev, who wore a Nike sweatshirt, lip-synched to the viral audio, “How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you with no underwear in case they want to kiss my a--?” She followed up with another pointed line, “What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder. He’s got 10 other women trying to fix them, too, and you all look like a d--- construction crew.”

Fans immediately connected the dots. “Omg, he cheated,” one claimed. Another alleged, “He cheated on NINA DOBREV?!?!?! What?!” "Is this her telling us why they broke up?” one follower asked. Others rallied around her, with one user posting, “You’ll find so much better. You’re too hot for him anyways 🤭.” “Confirmed he cheated. Where is Alex Cooper?” a fifth chimed in, referring to the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host.

Source: MEGA Fans immediately speculated that the athlete cheated on Nina Dobrev.

The clip comes just six days before it was revealed the couple had called it quits. On Thursday, September 11, People confirmed the pair’s engagement was off. “It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” an insider said.

Source: @nina/Instagram The couple ended their engagement, an outlet confirmed on September 11.

It's unclear when they ended things since the two were last photographed holding hands on August 31. Their split appears recent as Dobrev posted about White on September 5 in a sunny Instagram carousel. “Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd FYI 🌞,” she captioned the photos, one of which showed her and White in face masks. Another image captured them smiling in sunglasses, with Dobrev sipping an Aperol spritz in a bathing suit.

But rumors started swirling days later when Dobrev walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 for the premiere of her movie Eternity. Fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her 5-carat diamond engagement ring. Speculation only grew when Dobrev quietly unpinned her engagement announcement from the top of her Instagram profile — a post that had proudly stayed there since White popped the question last year.

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev fueled breakup rumors when she ditched her ring on the TIFF red carpet.