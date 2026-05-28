Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Bikini Body as She Kicks Off Summer: Hot Photo

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Nina Dobrev is officially in summer mode. The Vampire Diaries alum gave followers a peek into her tropical escape by posting a series of stunning bikini photos that showed off her toned physique while soaking up the sun. From relaxing yacht moments to beachside snapshots, Dobrev looked completely carefree during the sunny getaway.

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Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev shared a series of bikini photos while enjoying a luxurious summer getaway by the water.

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In one cheerful photo, the actress posed beside a friend while wearing a colorful striped bikini top paired with red swim bottoms. She kept the vibe casual with a black Yankees cap and oversized sunglasses as the two smiled near the water. Another standout snap captured Dobrev walking along the beach at sunset in a bronze cutout swimsuit that highlighted her fit figure. With boats floating in the background and golden-hour lighting surrounding her, the actress looked straight out of a summer campaign shoot.

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The starlet also shared a glamorous moment aboard a yacht, where she lounged on a cushioned deck in a tiny black bikini while taking in the sunset views. Dobrev appeared completely relaxed as her long brunette hair flowed over her shoulders beside the ocean backdrop. While fans continue obsessing over her bikini body, Dobrev has previously shared that staying active with friends plays a huge role in her fitness routine.

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Source: @nina/Instagram The actress stunned in multiple swimwear looks, including a bronze cutout swimsuit and a tiny black bikini aboard a yacht.

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Back in 2017, the actress revealed to W Magazine that she and her girlfriends created a motivational group chat dedicated entirely to fitness. “Whoever wakes up first will put in the workout for the day and we’ll all either say yay or nay,” she shared. Dobrev explained that exercising with her close pals pushes her to work even harder. “When you do it with your friends, it motivates you to have a little bit of healthy competition,” she told People. “You want to give up, but you look over, and you see that your friend is still going, so you keep going even more and push through the burn.”

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Dobrev admitted there’s also a funny side to the shared struggle. After all, “misery loves company,” as she jokingly told the outlet. “If you’re going to be sweating and working hard it is better to do it with your buddies by your side,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev previously revealed that working out with friends helps keep her motivated and consistent.

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The brunette babe later explained that her fitness habits became even more serious during the pandemic when she started building a home gym. "I used a personal trainer and relied on a lot of outside sources for my fitness — especially because I used to be so busy traveling and working,” she previously told Shape. “But once I was home, I realized I didn’t have much (gym equipment) at home so I went into a mad dash.”

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Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev also said she has become more conscious about her diet and overall wellness in recent years.

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Over time, Dobrev slowly collected workout equipment and transformed her space into a gym she genuinely enjoys using. “I’m really proud of my home gym, I use it a lot,” she said. “It’s really nice to have that flexibility of working out, whether it’s really early in the morning before I got to set, or really late a night when I get home from set, or after a long flight.”