Hot Pics! Nina Dobrev's Best Bikini Moments
Nina Dobrev Made Summer Hotter
Nina Dobrev made waves when she threw the spotlight on her behind as she stood up and looked out of a window with a tropical view in an April 5 Instagram update. The Vampire Diaries actress emphasized her in a red bikini while her dark, long hair cascaded down her back.
"🍑," she added the peach emoji on the caption, cheekily referencing her pose.
She's a Barbie Girl
In an August 2023 post, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star dripped in hotness and allure when she slipped into a vibrant pink one-piece swimsuit that matched her sunglasses' translucent tint. She struck a pose while being partially submerged in a pool, holding a drink while smiling at the camera.
"first stop: Cabo 🏝️ next stop: pool third stop: celebrate @marymillermethod #LetsGetMaryied 💍," she captioned the snap.
Her Toned Legs Stole the Spotlight
Dobrev flashed her slim physique and toned legs in a patterned swimsuit while reclining on a lounge chair in a July 2022 snap. She got her dose of vitamin D but opted to wear a blue visor for additional protection.
She told her followers, "gotta put your best foot forward 🦶🏻."
A Happy Nina
In a June 2022 photo, Dobrev showed her "very cutesy" side by jumping on a sandy beach while holding a drink. At the same time, she set pulses racing by wearing a striped blue and white bikini, putting her fit figure on display.
"my body my choice 💋🖕🏼," she cryptically captioned the update.
With the Love of Her Life
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dobrev and her fiancé, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, struck a flirty pose during their Maldives trip in June 2022.
In one photo, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress — who was sporting a bandeau style top and a matching bikini bottom with ties — bent forward while a shirtless White stood behind her.
"coconut or cocktail ? there are two types of people in the world. which one are you? 🥥🤷🏻♀️🍹," Dobrev asked her followers.
S---, Free and Beautiful
Dobrev offered a clear view of her flawless back in a sizzling red bikini while vacationing with White in the Maldives.
"schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat," she playfully wrote in the caption.
Pool Day With a View
"ill be zooming from here today, and forever. c u never," Dobrev captioned a photo of herself flaunting her sun-kissed beach body in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a high-leg design. She also accessorized with dark-tinted sunglasses, protecting her eyes from the sunlight as she reclined on a lounge chair in the middle of an infinity pool.
Looking Good in Red
In a March 2022 photo from a beach vacation, Dobrev wowed her followers in a red one-piece swimsuit she paired with a patterned headband and round sunglasses.
She wrote, "Hakuna my tatas 🥥🥥."
Nina Dobrev and Her Slim Midsection
The Then Came You actress flaunted her curves in a racy low-cut bikini and oversized shirt while posing outdoors in a March 2022 photo. She amped up her summer look with a straw hat and sunglasses.