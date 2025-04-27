or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Nina Dobrev
PHOTOS

Hot Pics! Nina Dobrev's Best Bikini Moments

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

'The Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev often flaunts her body — and bathing suits — on Instagram!

By:

April 27 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Nina Dobrev Made Summer Hotter

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev shared a photo from a tropical vacation.

Nina Dobrev made waves when she threw the spotlight on her behind as she stood up and looked out of a window with a tropical view in an April 5 Instagram update. The Vampire Diaries actress emphasized her in a red bikini while her dark, long hair cascaded down her back.

"🍑," she added the peach emoji on the caption, cheekily referencing her pose.

She's a Barbie Girl

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev smiled brightly at the camera in the August 2023 post.

In an August 2023 post, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star dripped in hotness and allure when she slipped into a vibrant pink one-piece swimsuit that matched her sunglasses' translucent tint. She struck a pose while being partially submerged in a pool, holding a drink while smiling at the camera.

"first stop: Cabo 🏝️ next stop: pool third stop: celebrate @marymillermethod #LetsGetMaryied 💍," she captioned the snap.

Her Toned Legs Stole the Spotlight

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev soaked up the sun while resting on a lounge chair.

Dobrev flashed her slim physique and toned legs in a patterned swimsuit while reclining on a lounge chair in a July 2022 snap. She got her dose of vitamin D but opted to wear a blue visor for additional protection.

She told her followers, "gotta put your best foot forward 🦶🏻."

A Happy Nina

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

She seemingly hit back at her haters in the caption of the post.

In a June 2022 photo, Dobrev showed her "very cutesy" side by jumping on a sandy beach while holding a drink. At the same time, she set pulses racing by wearing a striped blue and white bikini, putting her fit figure on display.

"my body my choice 💋🖕🏼," she cryptically captioned the update.

With the Love of Her Life

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White got engaged in 2024.

MORE ON:
Nina Dobrev

Dobrev and her fiancé, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, struck a flirty pose during their Maldives trip in June 2022.

In one photo, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress — who was sporting a bandeau style top and a matching bikini bottom with ties — bent forward while a shirtless White stood behind her.

"coconut or cocktail ? there are two types of people in the world. which one are you? 🥥🤷🏻‍♀️🍹," Dobrev asked her followers.

S---, Free and Beautiful

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev uploaded more photos from their romantic Maldives vacation.

Dobrev offered a clear view of her flawless back in a sizzling red bikini while vacationing with White in the Maldives.

"schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat," she playfully wrote in the caption.

Pool Day With a View

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev basked in the sun while in the middle of an infinity pool.

"ill be zooming from here today, and forever. c u never," Dobrev captioned a photo of herself flaunting her sun-kissed beach body in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a high-leg design. She also accessorized with dark-tinted sunglasses, protecting her eyes from the sunlight as she reclined on a lounge chair in the middle of an infinity pool.

Looking Good in Red

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

She often wears bright-colored bikinis.

In a March 2022 photo from a beach vacation, Dobrev wowed her followers in a red one-piece swimsuit she paired with a patterned headband and round sunglasses.

She wrote, "Hakuna my tatas 🥥🥥."

Nina Dobrev and Her Slim Midsection

nina dobrev best bikini photos
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev took some time off at a resort in Costa Rica.

The Then Came You actress flaunted her curves in a racy low-cut bikini and oversized shirt while posing outdoors in a March 2022 photo. She amped up her summer look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

