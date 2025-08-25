Nina Dobrev Sizzles in Tiny Bikini While Tanning Outside With Her Friend: Photo
Nina Dobrev knows how to do summer right.
The Vampire Diaries alum turned heads over the weekend as she lounged poolside with a friend, rocking a tiny bikini that showed off her toned figure in an Instagram post.
In another close-up snap, the two switched things up and hit up a yacht, soaking in the sunshine with fun floats as they were all smiles while flaunting their toned tummies.
Dobrev kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “☀️.”
Naturally, her comments section lit up with fans showing love.
“Gorgeous 😍😍,” one person gushed, while another added, “hey beautiful girls! 😍.”
“Love the bikini, where are they from please 😍,” asked a curious fan.
One more noted, “never seen you wear these sunglasses before, but it suits you so well 😎.”
Someone summed it up, writing, “Summertime vibes 😉🤒☀️❤️.”
Though she doesn’t always flaunt her curves online, Dobrev has opened up about the healthy habits that keep her looking and feeling her best.
“I’m getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do,” she previously told Women’s Health. “Doing something different (each day) has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system.”
The actress also explained how the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to rethink her workouts.
"I used a personal trainer and relied on a lot of outside sources for my fitness — especially because I used to be so busy traveling and working,” she told Shape. “But once I was home, I realized I didn’t have much (gym equipment) at home, so I went into a mad dash.”
Over time, she created a solid fitness space inside her house.
“I’m really proud of my home gym, I use it a lot,” she said. “It’s really nice to have that flexibility of working out, whether it’s really early in the morning before I got to set, or really late a night when I get home from set, or after a long flight.”
Still, Dobrev believes in balance and knows when to take a step back.
“Everyone has off days, and if someone says they don’t, then they’re probably lying. The key is to take it day by day. If you don’t feel like working out or eating healthy one morning, just take some time to yourself and hit the refresh button. Tomorrow is a new day,” she told Refinery29.