Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth Dish on Welcoming Back Former 'Project Runway' Contestants for Season 20

"For me, as a designer, my critiques this season are much more concise, direct and about the construction," Maxwell says of guiding the seasoned pros. "I think sometimes when you're getting to know people each season, it's about who they want to be and figuring out who they are. But being so familiar with so many of the designers' work, their processes and knowing they've had time apart from it and have grown, helped them to get to the very best place."

"These are designers who have managed to stay in business, some of them for 20 years," Welteroth adds. "We were critiquing them, but in some ways it felt like we were consultants. These are people who know who they are. They know who they're designing for, and they know what they stand for."