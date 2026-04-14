No Doubt's Tom Dumont Reveals Early-Onset Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

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Tom Dumont, the guitarist of the iconic band No Doubt, announced his diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson’s disease through an emotional Instagram post. The 58-year-old musician described this personal update as an important moment, stating that he was diagnosed “a number of years ago.”

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Source: tomdumontphoto/Instagram Tom Dumont, guitarist of No Doubt, publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease several years ago.

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In a candid video filmed at his home, Dumont discussed his health challenges, revealing, “I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.” He acknowledged the daily struggles associated with the condition, emphasizing, “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

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Despite his diagnosis, Dumont shared “the good news” of his ability to continue playing music. He noted, “I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.” This positive outlook is especially significant as No Doubt prepares for its upcoming Las Vegas residency, which begins on May 6.

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Source: tomdumontphoto/Instagram In an emotional video, the musician shared that the diagnosis came after extensive neurological testing and has affected his daily life.

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Dumont expressed his motivations behind sharing this information, stating, “I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media.” He believes that raising awareness is crucial for reducing stigma and promoting research.

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Source: MEGA Tom Dumont expressed gratitude that he is still able to play guitar and continue performing music.

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In the same video, Dumont reflected on how much he has enjoyed preparing for the band’s residency. He mentioned the excitement of revisiting old songs and photos, which has led him to appreciate his long career as a musician. “It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” he said.

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The guitarist’s announcement garnered support from his bandmates, with drummer Adrian Young expressing his admiration: “My friend, bandmate, and hero, I love you brother.” Bassist Tony Kanal also reached out, commenting, “Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.” Trombonist and keyboardist Gabrial McNair shared his appreciation for Dumont, stating, “You are such a beautiful soul, Tom!! I love you so much and can’t wait to get on stage with you!! LFG!!”

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Source: MEGA Tom Dumont said he feels grateful and excited to return to the stage.