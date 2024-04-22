Blake Shelton Raves Wife Gwen Stefani's 'Incredible' No Doubt Performance at Coachella Was the 'Best Concert' He's Ever Seen in His Life
Blake Shelton was impressed by Gwen Stefani's recent Coachella performance!
The country crooner's wife reunited with her 1986 rock band No Doubt during the first weekend of the desert music festival, and while Shelton couldn't physically be there to cheer Stefani on because he was in Las Vegas to celebrate the opening of his Ole Red bar's newest location, he was completely blown away by the performance after watching a video of the iconic set.
"You could tell that they just have that energy and that connection with each other and it's the best concert I think I've ever seen in my life," he gushed during a recent interview with a news publication. "It was unbelievable. I was able to watch it on YouTube. It was incredible."
"You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years," Shelton noted of Stefani — who also did a surprise performance with Olivia Rodrigo during the Saturday, April 13, festival. "They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again."
Despite inevitably being tired after such a show-stopping weekend, Stefani still agreed to help her lover by joining Shelton on stage at the Tuesday, April 16, grand opening of his bar.
"I felt guilty to even ask her to do it, but not so guilty that I didn't ask her," the "God Gave Me You" singer quipped, acknowledging: "She's had a h--- of a week."
- Blake Shelton 'Learned Quickly' After Becoming Stepdad to Wife Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids: 'It's Not About You Anymore'
- 'Nobody Can Get to Us': Gwen Stefani Slams Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors, Declares She's 'in Love' With Her Best Friend
- Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton Celebrate Easter Together in the Great Outdoors: Photos
Reflecting on how Ole Red's Sin City opening went, Shelton declared it a success.
"From the second they opened the door just as practice run it's just been non-stop," he revealed of the bar — whose initial location opened on Broadway in Tennessee's capital in 2018. "People love having a Nashville connection in Las Vegas because so many country music fans come to Las Vegas."
"Whether they're coming to a concert or they're just coming to Las Vegas because it's Las Vegas. And to be able to take a break from gambling or whatever you're doing here and just come have a beer and listen to some live country music is pretty special," Shelton shared.
On Thursday, April 18, Shelton took to Instagram to highlight the conclusion of Ole Red's second night in business on the Vegas strip by posting photos of himself performing for a packed crowd at the venue.
"Ole Red Las Vegas Grand Opening Night 2 ✅ It's official!!!! Thank y'all for coming out and showing some love to the newest member of the @olered family these past couple days.. Vegas get your a---- down to @olered if you haven't already!!!!!" he captioned the upload.
E! News interviewed Shelton.