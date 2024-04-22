Blake Shelton Raves Wife Gwen Stefani's 'Incredible' No Doubt Performance at Coachella Was the 'Best Concert' He's Ever Seen in His Life

"You could tell that they just have that energy and that connection with each other and it's the best concert I think I've ever seen in my life," he gushed during a recent interview with a news publication. "It was unbelievable. I was able to watch it on YouTube. It was incredible."

"You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years," Shelton noted of Stefani — who also did a surprise performance with Olivia Rodrigo during the Saturday, April 13, festival. "They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again."