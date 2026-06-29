or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > concert
OK LogoNEWS

Noah Kahan Begs Fans to Stop Pooping in Their Pants at Concerts: 'Just Go to the Bathroom'

noah kahan asks fans to stop pooping at concerts
Source: MEGA

Noah Kahan made an unusual plea to fans after an alleged pooping incident at his concert went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 29 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Noah Kahan is asking fans to do one simple thing before attending his concerts: use the bathroom.

On Sunday, June 28, the "Hurt Somebody" singer took to X to address a bizarre incident that allegedly happened during his Friday night show in Philadelphia. While confirming the online chatter, Kahan made an unexpected plea to fans attending the remainder of his Great Divide World Tour.

“If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29-year-old, but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that,” the singer wrote on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Noah Kahan asked fans to use the bathroom before his concerts after an alleged incident at his Philadelphia show.
Source: @KahanArchive/X

Noah Kahan asked fans to use the bathroom before his concerts after an alleged incident at his Philadelphia show.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KahanArchive/X
Article continues below advertisement

The unusual conversation started after concertgoers shared videos from Citizens Bank Park claiming someone near them had defecated on the floor during the performance.

“What the f---!!!” the person who posted the video shouted.

Several social media users who said they witnessed the incident claimed the individual was eventually escorted out by security.

Article continues below advertisement

Kahan Couldn't Resist Making Jokes

image of Social media users claimed someone defecated on the floor during the performance and was later escorted out by security.
Source: @NoahKahan/X

Social media users claimed someone defecated on the floor during the performance and was later escorted out by security.

The reports quickly made their way to Kahan, who responded with his signature sense of humor.

After the concert, he posted a backstage selfie with his pants blurred out, joking, "Holy s--- Philly."

He followed it up with another joke, writing, "If that’s what tour is going to be like, I’m going to need to buy significantly more boxers."

As fans continued reacting with shock and disbelief, the "Stick Season" singer added another tongue-in-cheek post.

"I s--- myself onstage in Charlottesville, but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft," he quipped.

Kahan's Great Divide Tour performances typically run between two hours and two hours and 20 minutes. Including opening acts and stage changes, the full concert experience generally lasts around three hours.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NoahKahan/X
MORE ON:
concert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Has Dealt With the Same Issue

image of Noah Kahan joked about the situation in several social media posts, including one about needing to buy more boxers for the tour.
Source: MEGA

Noah Kahan joked about the situation in several social media posts, including one about needing to buy more boxers for the tour.

Kahan isn't the only artist who has addressed bathroom-related incidents at concerts.

Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo, who recently released her album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, revealed that she has encountered "certain concerts and festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be in the front row of the show."

"That’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled and experienced,” the "purple" songstress said during an appearance on the U.K. radio show “KISS Breakfast.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: KISS/YouTube

‘Wearing Diapers for Front Row’

image of Olivia Rodrigo previously revealed she has experienced fans wearing diapers at concerts to avoid leaving their front-row spots.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo previously revealed she has experienced fans wearing diapers at concerts to avoid leaving their front-row spots.

The experience clearly left an impression on the brunette beauty.

"It's also like with the ball drop in New York for New Year's Eve, everyone is wearing diapers — they sit there all day. That's a thing. I think about it kind of often. It's a real thing,” the "honeybee" hitmaker stated.

In a 2025 fan video from her London concert, Rodrigo even called out the audience.

"'Wearing diapers for front row,'" she said, reading it off a sign. "Is that true? Did you guys wear diapers? You're wearing a diaper to be in the front row?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.