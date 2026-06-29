Noah Kahan Begs Fans to Stop Pooping in Their Pants at Concerts: 'Just Go to the Bathroom'

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Noah Kahan is asking fans to do one simple thing before attending his concerts: use the bathroom. On Sunday, June 28, the "Hurt Somebody" singer took to X to address a bizarre incident that allegedly happened during his Friday night show in Philadelphia. While confirming the online chatter, Kahan made an unexpected plea to fans attending the remainder of his Great Divide World Tour. “If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29-year-old, but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that,” the singer wrote on social media.

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Source: @KahanArchive/X Noah Kahan asked fans to use the bathroom before his concerts after an alleged incident at his Philadelphia show.

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Context for everyone: pic.twitter.com/HQvJykc2sq — Noah Kahan Archive (@KahanArchive) June 27, 2026 Source: @KahanArchive/X

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The unusual conversation started after concertgoers shared videos from Citizens Bank Park claiming someone near them had defecated on the floor during the performance. “What the f---!!!” the person who posted the video shouted. Several social media users who said they witnessed the incident claimed the individual was eventually escorted out by security.

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Kahan Couldn't Resist Making Jokes

Source: @NoahKahan/X Social media users claimed someone defecated on the floor during the performance and was later escorted out by security.

The reports quickly made their way to Kahan, who responded with his signature sense of humor. After the concert, he posted a backstage selfie with his pants blurred out, joking, "Holy s--- Philly." He followed it up with another joke, writing, "If that’s what tour is going to be like, I’m going to need to buy significantly more boxers." As fans continued reacting with shock and disbelief, the "Stick Season" singer added another tongue-in-cheek post. "I s--- myself onstage in Charlottesville, but that’s because I am dedicated to my craft," he quipped. Kahan's Great Divide Tour performances typically run between two hours and two hours and 20 minutes. Including opening acts and stage changes, the full concert experience generally lasts around three hours.

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If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 27, 2026 Source: @NoahKahan/X

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Olivia Rodrigo Has Dealt With the Same Issue

Source: MEGA Noah Kahan joked about the situation in several social media posts, including one about needing to buy more boxers for the tour.

Kahan isn't the only artist who has addressed bathroom-related incidents at concerts. Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo, who recently released her album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, revealed that she has encountered "certain concerts and festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be in the front row of the show." "That’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled and experienced,” the "purple" songstress said during an appearance on the U.K. radio show “KISS Breakfast.”

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Source: KISS/YouTube

‘Wearing Diapers for Front Row’

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo previously revealed she has experienced fans wearing diapers at concerts to avoid leaving their front-row spots.