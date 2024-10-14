or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivia Rodrigo
OK LogoNEWS

Olivia Rodrigo Shocks Crowd as She's Caught Falling Through a Hole During Australia Concert: Watch

olivia rodrigo falls down stage
Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo was caught falling through a hole during her concert in Melbourne, Australia.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ouch! Olivia Rodrigo, who is currently on her Guts World Tour, was caught falling through a hole during her concert in Melbourne, Australia — but she recovered like a champ!

In the video, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer, 21, was seen taking a tumble when she tripped and fell.

The brunette beauty made light of the situation, saying, "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK!"

She added, "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's alright! Where was I?"

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo falls down stage
Source: mega

The star fell through a hole during her Melbourne, Australia, concert.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo falls down stage
Source: mega

Fortunately, the star recovered like a champ.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people applauded the Grammy winner for recovering so quickly. One person wrote, "she handled that so well omg," while another said, "Hope she's doing alright! Stages can be tricky sometimes, but I’m sure she’s a pro and will bounce back strong..."

A third person added, "That looked painful! Wishing her a speedy recovery — she's such a trooper," while a fourth added, "Oof, that must’ve hurt! Hope she’s okay now!"

MORE ON:
Olivia Rodrigo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo falls down stage
Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her world tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Rodrigo, who is dating Louis Partridge, has been on tour for the past few months, and she recently gushed over getting the chance to play her music for her fans all over the world.

"been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good. I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita," she wrote on October 6.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo falls down stage
Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' tour film is slated to release on October 29.

Rodrigo is also preparing to release her Guts tour film, which is slated to hit Netflix on October 29.

“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” Rodrigo said in a statement. “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.