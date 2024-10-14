Olivia Rodrigo Shocks Crowd as She's Caught Falling Through a Hole During Australia Concert: Watch

Ouch! Olivia Rodrigo, who is currently on her Guts World Tour, was caught falling through a hole during her concert in Melbourne, Australia — but she recovered like a champ!

In the video, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer, 21, was seen taking a tumble when she tripped and fell.

The brunette beauty made light of the situation, saying, "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK!"

She added, "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's alright! Where was I?"