Olivia Rodrigo Shocks Crowd as She's Caught Falling Through a Hole During Australia Concert: Watch
Ouch! Olivia Rodrigo, who is currently on her Guts World Tour, was caught falling through a hole during her concert in Melbourne, Australia — but she recovered like a champ!
In the video, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer, 21, was seen taking a tumble when she tripped and fell.
The brunette beauty made light of the situation, saying, "Oh my God, that was fun. I'm OK!"
She added, "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's alright! Where was I?"
Of course, people applauded the Grammy winner for recovering so quickly. One person wrote, "she handled that so well omg," while another said, "Hope she's doing alright! Stages can be tricky sometimes, but I’m sure she’s a pro and will bounce back strong..."
A third person added, "That looked painful! Wishing her a speedy recovery — she's such a trooper," while a fourth added, "Oof, that must’ve hurt! Hope she’s okay now!"
Rodrigo, who is dating Louis Partridge, has been on tour for the past few months, and she recently gushed over getting the chance to play her music for her fans all over the world.
"been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good. I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita," she wrote on October 6.
Rodrigo is also preparing to release her Guts tour film, which is slated to hit Netflix on October 29.
“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” Rodrigo said in a statement. “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”