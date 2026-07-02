North West Shows Off Her Blue Hair in Eccentric Outfit Amid Growing Concern for Her Well-Being: Watch
July 2 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET
North West turned heads again with her most recent TikTok post on Wednesday, July 1, amid growing public concern for the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 45, and Kanye West, 49.
In the video, posted to the account she shares with her mom, North danced around sporting her now-signature blue hair pulled up into two pigtails, paired with a goth-inspired dress, statement-studded jewelry, and a bold, heavy makeup look.
Mixed Reviews
Captioning the video with a simple "🧟♀️," many fans shared their concerns in the comment section.
"Sometimes it’s OK to tell a child no😭😭," said one viewer.
With another calling out North's famous mother, "Kim, sometimes you [just] gotta say no."
"Growing up way too fast," mentioned a third.
However, some fans tried to stick up for North.
One person commented, "Y'all are only hating cause it’s not your ideal style.. if she were in a style that y'all like y'all would be just fine. god forbid a child experiments with her style 💔."
"Y'all get out this girl’s comments and let her express herself 🤦🏽♀️," said someone else.
'Other Celebs Do Judge Them'
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spark Debate on Whether They're Doing Enough to 'Protect' North, 13: 'Other Celebs Do Judge Them'
- North West Stuns With Bleached Brows While Out With Mom Kim Kardashian at Nobu
- Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Allowing Daughter North West to Wear Grills: 'Way Too Much for a 12-Year-Old'
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The eye-catching ensemble comes after the ongoing talk about the tween's increasingly mature choices, and the debate that her parents are not doing enough to "protect" her.
Also on Wednesday, July 1, a source told a news outlet that "artists are super conscious about protecting their kids from the industry. Some people close to Kanye love Kim but feel that not enough is being done to keep adults away from North. Other celebs do judge them."
However, Kanye has been open about his and ex-wife Kim's differing parenting styles.
A separate source told the Daily Mail, "Kanye isn't completely on board with everyone who is in charge with looking after North," and he is doing what he can "to ensure North has the protection and boundaries she needs.”
They went on to say, "No child should be placed in a position where adult men feel entitled to crowd her, comment on her, or seek photos with her in a way that treats her as public property. Ye believes the focus should be on condemning that behavior, not packaging it as spectacle."
Recent Headlines
Most recently, North went viral when a video of 23-year-old model Matteo Sinet was posted to X, with her looking "uncomfortable".
North, who was attending the Vetements Menswear Spring and Summer 2027 Show during Paris Fashion Week alone, appeared to have gone in for a handshake but instead was met with a very awkward hug. The video quickly sparked concern online, with many again questioning whether she's being properly looked after by those around her.