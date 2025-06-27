North West 'Definitely Has' Dad Kanye West's 'Personality,' Fans Declare After She Gives Dry Interview About Cost of Her Outfit: Watch
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!
On Thursday, June 26, North West went viral on social media for her dry interview as Chris Smoove asked the 12-year-old about the cost of her outfit. The clip was reminiscent of the one her dad, Kanye West, gave a few years ago, with Smoove captioning the video, "How much is your outfit worth? North West Pulled a YE on me 😭😭."
North West Channels Dad Kanye
The interview started out with Chris asking who he was talking to, which she replied, "North West."
"I see you're dripped out. North, how much this 'fit cost? How much the shades cost?" he asked, to which she responded with a smile, "I don't know."
"OK, the chain, how much was the chain?" he questioned, to which she repeated, "I don't know."
"How about the shirt?" he inquired next, to which Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter said, "I don't know."
Chris also asked the price of her bag, shoes and watch, to which she stated "I don't know" to each question — sometimes with a grin and other times with a blank face.
Fans Call Out the Father-Daughter Duo's Similar Personalities
Fans were quick to comment on how much she's like the rapper, with one person declaring, "She definitely has her dad’s personality for SURE 😂."
"She just like her Daddy 😂😂," agreed another social media user, with a third penning, "Daddy’s daughter 😂😂😂😂 idk 🤷🏿♂️."
Others noted there's a good chance the 12-year-old really didn't know the cost since her parents likely buy everything for her.
Kanye West's Interview With Chris Smoove
Chris asked Kanye for the cost of his all-black outfit in a 2021 interview.
Their chat kicked off with the social media personality asking for the cost of his hat, to which Ye replied, "I don't know."
The dad-of-four also said "I don't know" when asked about the price of his hoodie, sunglasses and bag. However, he said "$200,000" when questioned about his watch.
"How much is your outfit worth? @kanyewest I’m crying 😂😂," Chris captioned the post.
It's unclear how often the "Stronger" rapper is with his firstborn, as earlier this year, he claimed Kim was preventing him from being with their four children.
"I don’t need to just 'SEE' my kids. I need to raise them," he tweeted. "I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have."
He also shockingly claimed his former spouse was s-- trafficking their kids.
"THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he wrote on social media. "AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN."
Continued Kanye, "IT'S TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY. WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR THE S-- TAPE ."