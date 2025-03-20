or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian of Being a 'S-- Worker' Who 'Traffics' Their Kids: 'Time To Get Full Custody'

Photo of Kanye West; picture of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is going after Kim Kardashian in his latest social media rampage.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West is creating a further divide between himself and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as their four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

During his recent social media rampage, the controversial rapper accused Kardashian of being a "s-- worker" while claiming she "traffics" the exes' children after the former flames' eldest daughter was seen looking "grown" in a music video with FKA twigs.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accuses kim kardashian worker trafficks kids custody
Source: MEGA

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of being a 's-- trafficker.'

Article continues below advertisement

"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S-- TRAFFICKER," West wildly declared. "I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY."

"THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he continued to claim of the SKIMS co-founder and her sisters, two of whom also have biracial kids.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accuses kim kardashian worker trafficks kids custody
Source: MEGA

Kanye West featured his daughter North, 11, on a song with imprisoned Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

West added: "AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN."

The "I Wonder" rapper proceeded to suggest, "IT'S TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY. WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR THE S-- TAPE ."

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accuses kim kardashian worker trafficks kids custody
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is the owner of trademarks for her daughter North and her siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

West insisted he wasn't "the crazy one here," but simply their "father" who wants to "control what they watch, what they wear and where to go to school."

The "Runaway" rapper's rant comes a few days after a source spilled to TMZ that Kardashian was considering seeking sole legal custody of her and West's children.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west accuses kim kardashian worker trafficks kids custody
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 until the socialite filed for divorce in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The report was revealed after West exposed Kardashian's attempt at preventing their daughter North from being featured on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Kardashian sent a legal notice to West citing a violation, as she owns the trademarks to their four kids' names and didn’t feel it was in North’s "best interest" to be featured on a song with Combs.

"I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them," the reality star said via text to West, who took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it to social media.

West — who released the track, titled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," against Kardashian's wishes in a since-deleted social media post — demanded Kardashian "amend it" or else he threatened to go to "war."

He warned neither of them would "recover from the public fallout," noting: "You’re going to have to kill me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.