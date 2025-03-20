NEWS Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian of Being a 'S-- Worker' Who 'Traffics' Their Kids: 'Time To Get Full Custody' Source: MEGA Kanye West is going after Kim Kardashian in his latest social media rampage.

Source: MEGA Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of being a 's-- trafficker.'

"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S-- TRAFFICKER," West wildly declared. "I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY." "THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he continued to claim of the SKIMS co-founder and her sisters, two of whom also have biracial kids.

Source: MEGA Kanye West featured his daughter North, 11, on a song with imprisoned Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

West added: "AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN." The "I Wonder" rapper proceeded to suggest, "IT'S TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY. WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR THE S-- TAPE ."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is the owner of trademarks for her daughter North and her siblings.

West insisted he wasn't "the crazy one here," but simply their "father" who wants to "control what they watch, what they wear and where to go to school." The "Runaway" rapper's rant comes a few days after a source spilled to TMZ that Kardashian was considering seeking sole legal custody of her and West's children.

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 until the socialite filed for divorce in 2021.

The report was revealed after West exposed Kardashian's attempt at preventing their daughter North from being featured on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Kardashian sent a legal notice to West citing a violation, as she owns the trademarks to their four kids' names and didn’t feel it was in North’s "best interest" to be featured on a song with Combs.