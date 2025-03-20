Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian of Being a 'S-- Worker' Who 'Traffics' Their Kids: 'Time To Get Full Custody'
Kanye West is creating a further divide between himself and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as their four kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
During his recent social media rampage, the controversial rapper accused Kardashian of being a "s-- worker" while claiming she "traffics" the exes' children after the former flames' eldest daughter was seen looking "grown" in a music video with FKA twigs.
"KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S-- TRAFFICKER," West wildly declared. "I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY."
"THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE," he continued to claim of the SKIMS co-founder and her sisters, two of whom also have biracial kids.
West added: "AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN."
The "I Wonder" rapper proceeded to suggest, "IT'S TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY. WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR THE S-- TAPE ."
West insisted he wasn't "the crazy one here," but simply their "father" who wants to "control what they watch, what they wear and where to go to school."
The "Runaway" rapper's rant comes a few days after a source spilled to TMZ that Kardashian was considering seeking sole legal custody of her and West's children.
The report was revealed after West exposed Kardashian's attempt at preventing their daughter North from being featured on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Kardashian sent a legal notice to West citing a violation, as she owns the trademarks to their four kids' names and didn’t feel it was in North’s "best interest" to be featured on a song with Combs.
"I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them," the reality star said via text to West, who took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it to social media.
West — who released the track, titled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," against Kardashian's wishes in a since-deleted social media post — demanded Kardashian "amend it" or else he threatened to go to "war."
He warned neither of them would "recover from the public fallout," noting: "You’re going to have to kill me."