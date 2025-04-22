or
Kanye West Reveals He Hasn't 'Seen' Son Saint in 2025 as Rapper Seeks Legal Action to 'Raise' His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Photo of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West shares four kids with Kim Kardashian.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Kanye West doesn't spend too much time with his offspring.

On Tuesday, April 22, the controversial rapper revealed he hadn't "seen" his son Saint, 9, "this year" while sounding off on social media about wanting to play a bigger role in the lives of his and Kim Kardashian's four kids: North, 11, Saint, Chicago, 7, and Psalm 5.

kanye west hasnt seen son saint legal action kim kardashian kids
Source: MEGA

Kanye is a dad to North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm 5.

"I don’t need to just 'SEE' my kids. I need to raise them. I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have," Kanye declared via X (formerly named Twitter).

In another tweet, Kanye shared a photo of North at Coachella from earlier this month, writing: "As a dad, I didn’t love this. 11-year-old with make up."

kanye west hasnt seen son saint legal action kim kardashian kids
Source: MEGA

Kanye West again called out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, via social media about wanting to raise his kids.

Kanye then turned his attention to prominent public figures from both the music industry and politics, blaming them for the lack of relationship he appears to have with his children.

"Why is the celebrity world — Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick [Lamar], Rihanna, A$AP Rocky included... [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk] — Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time," Kanye questioned.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

"Y'all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, but I don’t get to be a dad," the "Heartless" rapper continued just one day after claiming he had an incestuous romance with his male cousin when he they were young.

Kanye went on: "As celebrities, we are a family in a way. We are all in the same boat. It cuts me to my core that my kids are being indoctrinated to serve ideals to black people. And all these f------ celebrities just get the popcorn. You guys can make a difference. I’m f------shaking typing this."

kanye west hasnt seen son saint legal action kim kardashian kids
Source: MEGA

The former couple tied the knot in 2014. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

"I’ve had my rights stripped because I wore a f------ red hat," he insisted, referencing when he first showcased his support of Trump's MAGA campaign around 2016. "That’s when I had a breakdown and was put in the hospital."

Kanye noted how he needed a "plan to exercise my rights with my kids," but hadn't "figured this out" yet.

kanye west hasnt seen son saint legal action kim kardashian kids
Source: MEGA

Kanye West frequently posts antisemitic and offensive comments via social media.

"THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH," the antisemitic rapper added in a separate post.

Throwing further shade at his ex-wife and her family, Kanye recalled the "day Kobe [Bryant] died," as the tragic event allegedly brought the whole brood together at Kim's sister Kylie Jenner's house.

"In a stand next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazines strategically placed within arms reach of every child in that house," he remembered, pointing out how the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family's kids are "half Black."

