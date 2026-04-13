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North West Freaks Out as She Meets 'Love Island USA' Stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe at Coachella: Watch

Photo of North West, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe
Source: MEGA; @olandria/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West went viral for her starstruck reaction to meeting Love Island's Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe.

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April 13 2026, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET

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North West had a full-on fangirl moment at Coachella while meeting Love Island USA stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe.

The 12-year-old screamed and jumped up and down as she embraced Carthen, 27, in a video shared by a news outlet on Monday, April 13.

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North West Got Starstuck Meeting Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

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"You look amazing, my love," Carthen told West, who was sporting long blue hair, black statement sunglasses and an oversized T-shirt. "You're such a cool kid."

Carthen wore a camel-colored crocheted two-piece set and a matching cowboy hat, while Vansteenberghe, 24, dressed casually in a baby blue jersey.

West asked for a photo, to which Carthen enthusiastically responded, "Is that even a question?" before immediately adjusting her pose for the camera.

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Source: @people/Instagram

North West met Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe at Coachella.

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Olandria Carthen Adjusted North West's Signature Pose

Photo of Olandria Carthen and North West's 'sisterly' moment went viral on social media.
Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok

Olandria Carthen and North West's 'sisterly' moment went viral on social media.

West struck her signature pose, lifting her hand to her face to cover her mouth. As others took their photo, they playfully urged West to lower it, with the model stepping in, saying, "Girl, no," before gently pulling her hand down.

Fans were obsessed with the "sisterly moment" between Carthen and West, sharing their reactions on social media.

"The hand is very telling of how much Olandria pours into young girls. Very sisterly," one fan wrote via X, while another admirer added, "Ola and North really pouring life into each other 😭😭 so cute."

"Lmaooo this is too cute and Ola grabbing her hand so she can put it down for the pic 🤣🥹," a third chimed in. "Nic and O look like they just be out here living, minding their business. And I truly love that for them."

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North West Spoke With Nic Vansteenberghe in December 2025

Photo of Nic Vansteenberghe made a phone call to North West in December, confirming his relationship with Olandria Carthen was still going strong.
Source: @olandria/Instagram

Nic Vansteenberghe made a phone call to North West in December, confirming his relationship with Olandria Carthen was still going strong.

In December 2025, Vansteenberghe famously made a cameo in a Christmas-themed Skims shoot with West's mother, Kim Kardashian.

At the time, the Skims founder, 45, arranged a special phone call between Vansteenberghe and West, a huge fan of the Peacock reality series, during which she asked him point-blank if he had broken up with Carthen.

"No, I didn't — Nicolandria-4-L," he told her, confirming that he and Carthen were a couple "for life."

Nic Vansteenberghe Shared Exclusive Relationship Update

Photo of Nic Vansteenberghe said he and Olandria Carthen 'share a calendar' due to their busy schedules.
Source: @olandria/Instagram

Nic Vansteenberghe said he and Olandria Carthen 'share a calendar' due to their busy schedules.

More recently, Vansteenberghe shared an exclusive update with OK! about his relationship with Carthen last month, noting they "share a calendar" due to their hectic schedules.

"We're really busy, and we don't get to spend as much time as I'd like together, but she recently took time out to celebrate my birthday. She came all the way to Panama City to celebrate with me, which has been a blessing," the reality star told OK! on March 24. "At the beginning of each month, I am like, 'You've got to share calendars.' We try and make it work with the days I'm not DJing, or she's not walking a red carpet or modeling."

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