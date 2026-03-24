'Love Island' Star Nic Vansteenberghe Reveals He and Girlfriend Olandria Carthen 'Share a Calendar' Amid Their 'Busy' Schedules
March 24 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen are all about making their relationship work.
"We're really busy, and we don't get to spend as much time as I'd like together, but she recently took time out to celebrate my birthday. She came all the way to Panama City to celebrate with me, which has been a blessing. At the beginning of each month, I am like, 'You've got to share calendars.' We try and make it work with the days I'm not DJing, or she's not walking a red carpet or modeling," the reality star, 25, who teamed up with Smirnoff Ice to hit beach destinations across the country with unexpected pop-ups, turning everyday beach days into full-on Icy Island moments, exclusively told OK!. "It's kind of crazy to share a calendar with your girl, but it works!"
The two, who met during Season 7 of Love Island, have been together since the show ended in 2025, are making the most of their time together. "We like going out, especially when I am DJing, she likes to come to my shows," he said. "I like going to her events, too, especially when she's on the runway. I went to see her at New York Fashion Week. We'd like to travel more. We just need to find three consecutive days off, so hopefully there's a trip in store for us soon."
The duo already went to Greece, but are eyeing Japan next. "We need ramen in our lives," he quipped.
Despite social media constantly weighing in on their relationship, the TV personality has "learned" to keep trolls "out of sight, out of mind."
"You're really curious as to what everyone's saying about you, and when you keep searching and doomscrolling, you keep seeing stuff about yourself and you go too deep in the comments. You see that one negative comment, and it throws you off. I don't read those anymore. I just stay in my own lane, which has helped," he said.
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In the meantime, Vansteenberghe is focused on growing his music career more and more.
"I am following the blueprint of other DJs like John Summit, Disco Lines and more. John's going international now and has all these top hits. He's a very big inspiration for me. This summer, I have my first international festival, so that will be fun," he noted.
When Vansteenberghe is behind the turntables, he "loves" having the attention on him. "You get to curate the vibe and make the night exciting. People are there to have a good time," he said.
After going to his first music festival at 16 years old in Belgium with his cousins, he was immediately hooked. "I was so ready to get behind the stage. There was so much good energy there, and I wanted to be a part of it," he said.
Now, he's so "grateful" for the show for giving him this platform. "I'll always say thank you to Love Island," the handsome hunk, who released his debut single "3am (Nic Vans Remix)," declared.
Vansteenberghe was able to mix his love of DJing and Love Island together when he teamed up with Smirnoff Ice to hit beach destinations across the country with unexpected pop-ups, turning everyday beach days into full-on Icy Island moments alongside his pals Jeremiah Brown and Iris Kendall.
"We collaborated for my birthday. We did a foam party, and then a boat party. It's been a lot of fun events, a lot of foam, and a lot of Icy Island moments," he shared. "The different flavors represent the different vibes — Tropical Tiki is a beach vibe, Paradise Punch is more of a paradise vibe, and then Strawberry Sunset is when you're chilling, the sun is going down, and it's nighttime. I like to switch up the vibe for different parts of my day."
"I have all my best friends here. I'm grateful to have a friend like Jeremiah. I don't feel like the dynamic would have been the same if he weren't here, so I am appreciative. I appreciate Smirnoff Ice for making my birthday complete, bringing my friends and family together, and just having a great time. I am ready for summer!"