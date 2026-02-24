'Love Island USA' Star Nic Vansteenberghe Admits He's a 'Lucky Man' Amid Olandria Carthen Romance: 'We're Killing It'

Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA fan favorite Nic Vansteenberghe may have left the villa, but his romance with Olandria Carthen is still going strong. The pair's love story has continued off-screen after meeting during Season 7 of the hit Peacock dating series, where millions of viewers watched Vansteenberghe and Carthen's friends-to-lovers arc unfold. Now, months after their televised spark began, Vansteenberghe says their relationship is thriving in the real world. "Olandria and I, we're killing it," he tells OK! while dishing on his latest partnership with Dove Men+Care. "We were in L.A. the other day, got dinner, saw a movie." Shouting out Carthen's headline-making moments at various fashion weeks and high-profile parties, Vansteenberghe joked, "Nic from Olandria is a lucky man."

Nic Vansteenberghe Has His Eyes on the Mirror Ball

Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe says him and Olandria Carthen are still going strong.

The reality star says transitioning from villa life to the real world has only strengthened their bond, with the new year bringing even more motivation for the couple. "When the new year hit, I definitely wanted a reset from the show," he notes. "I loved being on the show and I loved everything that the show had, [but] Olandria and I, coming into the new year, we both sat down and we were like, 'All right, let's goal set here.'" For Vansteenberghe, that reset meant focusing on DJing. “And I think for myself, it was definitely DJing — and we've been going crazy with that, like 28 shows total right now," he explains Still, there’s one bucket-list moment he’s manifesting. "And then as a goal that hasn't happened yet, I want to go on Dancing With the Stars extremely bad," he admits. "I need to upgrade my moves." The model quips, "Olandria has an uncle that I need to meet. Apparently he's been going crazy on TikTok with his dance moves, so I need to get ready for that."

Navigating Post-Villa 'Fame'

Source: MEGA Nic Vansteenberghe admits he's 'still trying to figure out' how to handle post-villa 'fame.'

Though life post-villa has been exciting, it hasn’t come without challenges — especially when it comes to rumors and online speculation. "That’s a great question. I'm still trying to figure it out to this day. To address the rumors and stuff, it's mainly about knowing the facts and knowing what you know and not listening to what you see online before you talk to you your person or family or friends," he admits. "It’s kind of intimidating when your family is starts to get involved with like drama online. So, finding privacy and all of that. That’s a great question, though. I still think about that a lot."

Nic Vansteenberghe Reveals Which 'Love Island' Stars He's Still Close With

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were finalists on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

Fortunately, the friendships formed on the show remain solid. “I was just with TJ [Palma], Iris [Kendall], Hannah [Fields] and actually Rob [Rausch] from last season. We all went to Korean barbecue the other day," Vansteenberghe recalls. "We all went through this same experience, and having each other there is really cool and we're all now super close friends,” he continues. “Doing normal people stuff, not just in the villa doing those interesting challenges, it's cool to have a real relationship with these people and do a real things.”

From the Hideaway to a Hygiene Routine

Source: Dove Men+Care Nic Vansteenberghe revealed his favorite scent is 'Olandria-approved.'

Leaving the villa also sparked a personal glow-up for the reality star. "The only reason I struggled is because I never had a routine. As unhygienic as it sounds, it's so bad, but now that I do have this partnership, I'm able to get deodorant," he says candidly. "It's something I discovered after the villa." Looking back, he believes having a stronger hygiene routine would have boosted his confidence during his first villa entrance. "Absolutely. Walking into that villa for the first time, there are 400 cameras around you and you're thinking about the millions of people watching you. I would guarantee you that past me would have wanted, at least the midnight one, to keep me confident and uplifted. 'Cause there's no other feeling like walking into that house for the first time," he remembers.

@nicolasvans Some days you need coffee. Some days you need the right scent. I’ve been testing out these new Dove Men+Care Mood Boosting deos and honestly, they set the tone before the day even starts. Each one hits different depending on the vibe, goes on clean, feels gentle on skin, and actually lasts. No irritation, aluminum-free, just fresh energy. Partnering with @dovemencare to show you how I lock in my mood before I head out. More than a Deo. It’s a Vibe. #dovemencarepartner ♬ original sound - Nicolas Vansteenberghe Source: @nicolasvans Nic Vansteenberghe finally figured out his hygiene routine thanks to Dove Men+Care.