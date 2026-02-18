Kim Kardashian Homeschools Daughter North West, 12, After Private School Stint So She Can 'Explore' Her Passions
Feb. 18 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian made a big decision for her daughter’s education.
The reality star, 45, chose to homeschool her child North West, 12, so that she could have more time dedicated to career pursuits.
The tween dropped out of private school and now has more flexibility to explore personal interests.
"North has a strong sense of style and self-expression," a source told an outlet on Tuesday, February 17. "Her traditional private school setting wasn't built for that level of individuality."
The insider elaborated, "Kim felt that homeschooling would allow her to focus on academics while giving her room to explore fashion, music and entrepreneurship in a more hands-on way.”
On February 16, Kardashian filed a clothing and accessories trademark claim for a company called “NOR11,” indicating that West may have a fashion project in the works.
During the January 21 episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the SKIMS founder gave further insight into how she homeschools her child.
“She is homeschooled, and a lot of it is me helping her do a lot of the teachings and the things that we do. But we do a lot of realistic courses. Things that she’s really into,” she explained. “[For] math, we’ll give budgets, and we’ll go around and we’ll get stuff and we’ll add it all up and subtract it all. She has a brand-building class. It’s an actual course in a curriculum…fully interactive learning.”
Kardashian also allows West to explore her fashion interests in a school setting.
“She had an idea of making hats and making jewelry, and all the things she wanted to make, so we made it a course,” the mom-of-four said. “And she has to do the web design, she has to do the budgeting, she has to go to the stores and get materials, and [sew]. And we do full fashion courses. She goes in the summers to FIT in New York and goes to fashion camp and loves these more interactive experiences.”
Kardashian considers homeschooling West a “full-time job” that requires a lot of work on her end as well.
“People don’t realize I’m with her and the kids 24/7. I’ve now added a teacher to my role because she wants me involved in all the things,” the reality star explained. “I took the last six months off to be able to really do that and do her courses and get the curriculum from her teachers and be there in the room with her. It’s been a lot, and it’s been so fun to see her blossom.”
Kardashian adds a special emphasis on music, since West is particularly passionate about following in dad Kanye’s footsteps.
“Even in her music course in school, she’d do a regular music course and learn certain things. But at home, she’ll do an eight-hour music studio session where she’s producing, writing,” Kim explained. “I’ll add her writing out all her lyrics as part of her spelling tests. We do all the things at home that she enjoys and that are challenging.”