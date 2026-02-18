Kim Kardashian Homeschools Daughter North West, 12, After Private School Stint So She Can 'Explore' Her Passions

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian made a big decision for her daughter’s education. The reality star, 45, chose to homeschool her child North West, 12, so that she could have more time dedicated to career pursuits. The tween dropped out of private school and now has more flexibility to explore personal interests.

Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok North West is being homeschooled.

"North has a strong sense of style and self-expression," a source told an outlet on Tuesday, February 17. "Her traditional private school setting wasn't built for that level of individuality." The insider elaborated, "Kim felt that homeschooling would allow her to focus on academics while giving her room to explore fashion, music and entrepreneurship in a more hands-on way.” On February 16, Kardashian filed a clothing and accessories trademark claim for a company called “NOR11,” indicating that West may have a fashion project in the works.

Source: @northwsst/Instagram North West is exploring fashion and music interests.

During the January 21 episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the SKIMS founder gave further insight into how she homeschools her child. “She is homeschooled, and a lot of it is me helping her do a lot of the teachings and the things that we do. But we do a lot of realistic courses. Things that she’s really into,” she explained. “[For] math, we’ll give budgets, and we’ll go around and we’ll get stuff and we’ll add it all up and subtract it all. She has a brand-building class. It’s an actual course in a curriculum…fully interactive learning.”

Source: MEGA North West previously went to private school.

Kardashian also allows West to explore her fashion interests in a school setting. “She had an idea of making hats and making jewelry, and all the things she wanted to make, so we made it a course,” the mom-of-four said. “And she has to do the web design, she has to do the budgeting, she has to go to the stores and get materials, and [sew]. And we do full fashion courses. She goes in the summers to FIT in New York and goes to fashion camp and loves these more interactive experiences.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is closely involved in North West's homeschooling.