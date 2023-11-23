North West's Shadiest Moments: 10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Shocked the Internet

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a feud after the latter expressed her disappointment that her sister worked with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after her wedding to Travis Barker.

At one point, Khloé Kardashian told Kim that she and their mother, Kris Jenner, supported her show in Milan despite Kourtney's feelings.

During a toast in the episode, Kim threw a side-eye at someone — but viewers pointed out that she seemingly gave a "mom look" at her daughter North West, who was trying to take a sip of alcohol from Khloé's glass.