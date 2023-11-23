North West's Shadiest Moments: 10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Shocked the Internet
North West Tried to Sip Alcohol
In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a feud after the latter expressed her disappointment that her sister worked with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after her wedding to Travis Barker.
At one point, Khloé Kardashian told Kim that she and their mother, Kris Jenner, supported her show in Milan despite Kourtney's feelings.
During a toast in the episode, Kim threw a side-eye at someone — but viewers pointed out that she seemingly gave a "mom look" at her daughter North West, who was trying to take a sip of alcohol from Khloé's glass.
North Flushed Kanye West's Phone Down the Toilet
Kim revealed in an episode of Kocktails with Khloé that her daughter committed a shocking and terrifying mistake when she took her dad's phone and flushed it down the toilet. The "Jesus Is King" rapper had all his raps on the phone, but he did not get mad at all.
She Tried to Become a Contour Queen
As a daughter of a famous TV personality, North showed signs she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps when she attempted to do her own makeup.
In 2018, Kim unveiled a video of her daughter contouring her face on her Instagram Story but ended up having a not-so-perfect result. The matriarch previously told WWD that North wanted to become a beauty vlogger.
"My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos and she was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this' because her reaction was so funny," Kim continued. "Then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'"
She Posted a Steamy Photo of Kim Kardashian
Kim revealed in a 2015 post on Instagram that North posted a funny throwback photo of the famous reality star.
"North posted this while playing games on my phone," Kim said. "Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago."
North West Trolled Kim Kardashian
North copied her mom for a TikTok video in July, as she recreated Kim's Balenciaga packing tape look by having tape around her black t-shirt and donning a platinum blonde wig.
She perfectly portrayed her mom by lip-syncing Kim's KUWTK quote while Megan Thee Stallion's track "Savage" played in the background.
North West Launched Her Spa
In 2017, North surprised her mom when she transformed their bathroom into her very own spa. The KKW Beauty mogul uploaded a snap of the moment, showing her daughter lying down with a towel covering her and toilet paper resting on her face.
It turned out that she wanted to relax herself, just like her mom.
"That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out," Kim recalled.
What Are Those, North?
During Kanye's Paris Fashion Week show, he took North onstage, where the child star performed a song.
"What are those… these are clothes," she sang her heart out before the camera zoomed in to her crying mom.
She Sent a Cryptic Message to Paparazzi
When North attended Paris Fashion Week, she made headlines for holding a paper up. Kim took to Twitter afterward and explained the story behind the move.
"North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up," Kim said.
North West Questioned Kim Kardashian's Baby Voice
In a newly-surfaced September 2011 video, North asked Kim why she was talking differently.
"From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different," Kim responded after North accused her mom of talking in a baby voice.
She Exposed Her Mom for Lying
When Olivia Rodrigo sent Kim a merchandise package in May 2021, the SKIMS founder shared the moment in a clip on her Instagram Story and told her followers that she loved the singer's song "drivers license."
However, North yelled in the background that her mom never listened to the track, shocking Kim.