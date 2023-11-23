OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > North West
OK LogoPHOTOS

North West's Shadiest Moments: 10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Shocked the Internet

north west
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 23 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

North West Tried to Sip Alcohol

north west
Source: MEGA

North West is the eldest of Kim Kardashian's four children.

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a feud after the latter expressed her disappointment that her sister worked with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after her wedding to Travis Barker.

At one point, Khloé Kardashian told Kim that she and their mother, Kris Jenner, supported her show in Milan despite Kourtney's feelings.

During a toast in the episode, Kim threw a side-eye at someone — but viewers pointed out that she seemingly gave a "mom look" at her daughter North West, who was trying to take a sip of alcohol from Khloé's glass.

Article continues below advertisement

North Flushed Kanye West's Phone Down the Toilet

north west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West didn't seem to get mad at his daughter.

Kim revealed in an episode of Kocktails with Khloé that her daughter committed a shocking and terrifying mistake when she took her dad's phone and flushed it down the toilet. The "Jesus Is King" rapper had all his raps on the phone, but he did not get mad at all.

She Tried to Become a Contour Queen

north west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West reportedly banned North West from wearing makeup.

As a daughter of a famous TV personality, North showed signs she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps when she attempted to do her own makeup.

In 2018, Kim unveiled a video of her daughter contouring her face on her Instagram Story but ended up having a not-so-perfect result. The matriarch previously told WWD that North wanted to become a beauty vlogger.

"My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos and she was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this' because her reaction was so funny," Kim continued. "Then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'"

Article continues below advertisement

She Posted a Steamy Photo of Kim Kardashian

north west
Source: MEGA

North West became the source of countless memes over the past few years.

Kim revealed in a 2015 post on Instagram that North posted a funny throwback photo of the famous reality star.

"North posted this while playing games on my phone," Kim said. "Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago."

Article continues below advertisement

North West Trolled Kim Kardashian

north west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian rocked her Balenciaga look during the Paris Fashion Week 2022.

North copied her mom for a TikTok video in July, as she recreated Kim's Balenciaga packing tape look by having tape around her black t-shirt and donning a platinum blonde wig.

She perfectly portrayed her mom by lip-syncing Kim's KUWTK quote while Megan Thee Stallion's track "Savage" played in the background.

MORE ON:
North West
Article continues below advertisement

North West Launched Her Spa

north west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian never opted for physical discipline to her children.

In 2017, North surprised her mom when she transformed their bathroom into her very own spa. The KKW Beauty mogul uploaded a snap of the moment, showing her daughter lying down with a towel covering her and toilet paper resting on her face.

It turned out that she wanted to relax herself, just like her mom.

"That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out," Kim recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

What Are Those, North?

north west
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian went viral at that time because of her reaction to North West's performance.

During Kanye's Paris Fashion Week show, he took North onstage, where the child star performed a song.

"What are those… these are clothes," she sang her heart out before the camera zoomed in to her crying mom.

Article continues below advertisement

She Sent a Cryptic Message to Paparazzi

north west
Source: MEGA

The tot went to Paris Fashion Week with Kim Kardashian.

When North attended Paris Fashion Week, she made headlines for holding a paper up. Kim took to Twitter afterward and explained the story behind the move.

"North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up," Kim said.

Article continues below advertisement

North West Questioned Kim Kardashian's Baby Voice

north west
Source: MEGA

North West also imitated her mom's baby voice!

In a newly-surfaced September 2011 video, North asked Kim why she was talking differently.

"From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different," Kim responded after North accused her mom of talking in a baby voice.

Article continues below advertisement

She Exposed Her Mom for Lying

north west
Source: MEGA

North West reportedly always says Kanye West is the best parent.

When Olivia Rodrigo sent Kim a merchandise package in May 2021, the SKIMS founder shared the moment in a clip on her Instagram Story and told her followers that she loved the singer's song "drivers license."

However, North yelled in the background that her mom never listened to the track, shocking Kim.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.