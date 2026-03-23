Epstein Aftermath: Norway's Crown Princess Apologizes for Ties to Disgraced Financier as Royal Family Faces Mounting Scrutiny

Article continues below advertisement

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing one of the most intense public reckonings of her royal life, issuing a deeply personal apology as newly released documents detailing her past contact with Jeffrey Epstein continue to reverberate across Europe. “I was manipulated and deceived,” the crown princess said in a tearful interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, adding, “Of course, I wish I had never met him.” Her comments come as millions of documents tied to the late financier — who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing underage girls — have exposed connections to prominent global figures, including members of Norway’s royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

A Public Apology Amid Growing Pressure

Source: MEGA The Crown Princess acknowledged failing to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's background.

In a statement released through the royal palace, Mette-Marit addressed both the public and her family directly. “It is important for me to apologize to all of you whom I have disappointed,” she said. “Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen.” The 52-year-old acknowledged she “must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly,” calling her past contact with him “simply embarrassing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA New documents revealed years of communication between Mette-Marit and Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents reveal that Mette-Marit maintained communication with Epstein from 2011 to 2014, including a four-day stay at his Palm Beach property in 2013. Emails also show she had at least some awareness of troubling information about him, writing in 2011 that she had googled Epstein and that “it didn’t look too good,” followed by a smiley face — an exchange she later said she could not recall clearly.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Family Under Strain

Source: MEGA The controversy added pressure as her son, Marius Borg Høiby, is on trial.

The controversy arrives at an already difficult moment for the Norwegian royal family. Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, is currently on trial in Oslo facing multiple charges, including rape, further compounding public scrutiny. Crown Prince Haakon has publicly stood by his wife, saying, “Mette is caring, wise and really strong. And that’s why I will always have her on the team when something difficult happens” The princess, meanwhile, has stepped back from public appearances in recent weeks. The fallout appears to be affecting public sentiment. A Norstat poll published by NRK last month showed support for Norway’s monarchy dropping to 60%, down from 70% just a month earlier, while support for a republic rose to 27 percent.

Expanding Fallout Beyond the Palace

Source: MEGA The Crown Prince of Norway publicly defended his wife.